Rec plan’s objectives:
‘clean, fun, wild, going’
The Chaffee Recreation Council is seeking public comment and feedback on a draft plan whose goals are to protect natural resources, maintain exceptional outdoor experiences and sustain benefits of recreational tourism.
Rec Council members note the significant growth in use of public lands as more visitors discover the county and its natural resources, citing a Colorado Tourism Office report noting that from 2015-2019, tourism in the county grew at twice the rate of the rest of the state.
The Chaffee Recreation Plan’s broad initiatives are to “Keep It Clean, Keep It Fun, Keep It Wild and Keep It Going into the future.”
The plan outlines nine objectives over five years to help manage impacts of growing use of outdoor resources to:
• Sustainably manage camping, to cut dispersed camping impact by half and slow the growth of new campsite footprints, decreasing the number of sites and amounts of trash and human waste.
• Get the right infrastructure by identifying the top priorities for facilities, such as restrooms, waste facilities and trail connectors.
• Improve behaviors to improve experience by reducing the incidence of natural resource damage, trash/human waste and OHV dust, noise and safety concerns.
• Enable equitable outdoor access to ensure that everyone including seniors and minority groups can continue to enjoy outdoor recreation.
• Increase volunteer impact and volunteerism to assist with managing and maintaining resources.
• Stabilize and enhance wildlife populations, to level off declines in elk, deer and other species.
• Protect rural landscapes and agricultural operations from recreation-related use and issues.
• Increase per-visitor funding to support an estimated five-year cost of up to $20 million, including infrastructure and management/maintenance cost of roughly $1 million annually.
• Create a collaborative recreation culture that protects the environment to keep public lands clean, fun and wild for years to come, by implementing a “living” recreation plan and creating a culture for a greater collective impact.
To view the entire plan and provide comment, go to envisionchaffeecounty.org. Deadline to comment on the plan is Sunday, June 20.
‘A shot and a beer’
The longtime custom of bellying up to the bar at a local pub and ordering “a shot and a beer” takes on a new wrinkle.
To encourage vaccinations, Chaffee County Public Health’s ad in Tuesday’s newspaper noted vaccines available through a mobile clinic.
In the ad, public health is offering “free beverage vouchers” to local breweries for those 21 and older.
In other words, get the shot and get a beer.
The ad notes vaccinations are “our ticket out of this pandemic.”
Have fun but be safe
While the public version of the 2020 FIBArk was canceled because of the coronavirus, Salida’s summer celebration is back this weekend.
There will be no parade and carnival, but FIBArk will feature live entertainment, river events including downriver and slalom competitions, traditional land events, river dog competition and the ever-popular Hooligan Race.
Though the pandemic appears to be receding, the coronavirus remains a threat. For the weekend, have fun, be aware and be safe.
— MJB