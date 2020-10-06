Earlier in September the Colorado Department of Education launched a campaign on the importance of reading at home.
This campaign follows what legislation passed in 2019 and will try to revamp the Reading to Ensure Academic Development – a program that aims to improve literacy for children from kindergarten through thid grade.
Research shows that students who struggle with reading by the end of third grade rarely reach the academic level of their grade level peers and are more likely to drop out of school.
Unfortunately, more than half of all Colorado third graders are not meeting grade level expectations in reading.
Roughly 16 percent of kindergartners through third graders have been identified with a significant reading deficiency that can further delay their ability to learn how to read.
Without learning to read, a child can grow up and survive but it will be more difficult for them to thrive. Reading to your children early and often builds a skill critical to unlocking their future potential.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to find opportunities to read with their young children beginning long before they start school.
Parents, you do not need to be teachers and/or spend hours reading every day to foster the interest to the child. Singing songs, playing games, reading street signs and pointing out common items also help to build vocabulary and develop reading ability.
The Salida Library encourages reading to children as soon as possible.
With a grant that was received we will be having events during the month of October from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays for Friends, Family and Neighbors (FFN) along with the child they are caring for. We are limited to how many can attend, so please call the library and sign up soon if you are interested. You can sign up for each or just a few if you prefer. We encourage families to read, write, sing, play and talk with children to promote early literacy at home.
Research confirmed that parents today want what’s best for their children. Everyone is incredibly busy and may often have trouble finding time or energy to read to young children. It takes 15 minutes a day to sit down and enjoy your family connection and read a book together.
Happy reading!
Becky Nelson is the children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.