“I’ll row, you fish.”
We dragged the raft into the water, Cave waiting with one last shove until I was seated at the oars before pushing us into the flow and clamoring aboard with the less than gazelle-like grace which earmarks those of our age and creeping infirmity.
There was little lacking in the way of grace with his cast, however, while I worked the oars against the current as we floated beneath a bridge and he drifted his fly rig along a deep slow seam where the river made a gentle turn to the left.
Still within sight of the boat ramp, he netted two hefty cutthroats, lured from the depths by a hairy dry fly. Such beginnings can be a blessing or a curse, an augur of a great day ahead or the kiss of death for any further prospect of success.
Once around the bend the river broadened and braided, its higher spring and summer volumes evidenced in the high banks scoured clean of any plant life and mid-channel islands of bare river rock scattered with flotsam. With little in the way of mid-river structure we concentrated our efforts and attention along the shore banks, picking up a fish here and there with little pattern.
Gradually the warmth began to leave the day as high clouds moved across the sky and an upstream wind grew in strength and persistence. Each cast became an effort. At times whoever was fishing merely sat to wait out the worst of the surging gusts. The water resembled more ocean than river, waves and whitecaps chopping the surface, every yard gained downstream an incremental struggle, oars dug deep and shoulders aching.
It’s still a privileged way to spend the day, I reminded myself over and over. There’s people stuck in office cubicles and traffic jams who would give their right arm to switch places with me.
While evidently true, sitting in a cubicle or vehicle instead of out of the wind as it gradually picked at my nerve endings also held a temporary appeal.
While Cave tried all manner of weird and wonderful nymph rigs, each one an invitation to tangle in the wind, I stuck with the more simple dry and a dropper rig. After two hours of fruitless endeavor I caught a fish, at random, yards off the bank in the middle of a nondescript, windblown piece of water. Fire a shotgun into the clouds often enough, and sooner or later you’re bound to hit a goose. I felt sorry for the fish, as it turned out the last to the net, just minding its own business as we floated past.
Finally the takeout hove into view. We loaded the raft and drove a short distance to our campsite overlooking the river. The sky lowered and darkened, the scent of moisture now palpable in the rapidly cooling air. Using the truck as a windbreak and oar shafts for poles, we set up a tarp, tying off to a fire grate, two sage bushes and the beer cooler, then settled in to our camp chairs as the first light rain began to fall.
Overnight, rain alternated with snow and we woke to damp countryside with tendrils of low cloud drifting through the pines on the opposite bank, glimpsing snow in the higher elevations whenever the cloud lifted. We consulted our map: head south to warmer climes or north, onward toward the rivers we’d planned to fish?
This close to Montana, our ultimate destination, we decided to press on rather than turn tail, taking our chances with the weather. Today would be a good day to travel rather than battle the elements again. Breakfast could wait for a Gulp-n-Blow along the way. We broke camp, loaded the truck and eased out onto the highway leading further north.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.