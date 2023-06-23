Fourth of July fireworks have been launched from it since 1882, the local KKK chapter burned crosses on it during the 1920s, and a very good dog has his burial site upon it. Previously dubbed Lookout Mountain, or Mount Lookout, Tenderfoot Mountain has been popular with hill climbers and idle tourists since Salida’s inception.
The mountain has gone from a pinon/juniper encrusted hill to its present naked form today. Who or what’s to blame for the lack of trees on Tenderfoot?
Without a doubt, Salida’s history with Smeltertown has had a negative impact on the local vegetation. The Ohio & Colorado Smelting and Refining Company operated its lead-zinc smelter here from 1902 to 1919. Dick Dixon’s book “Smokestack” details the constant belch of poisonous cyanide that came from the multiple small smokestacks and the aftermath: “Trees died on the slopes of the low Mosquito Mountains downwind to the east of the smelter, including those on Tenderfoot Mountain … Ranchers who lived downwind found their crops didn’t do as well as they had in the past. Animals sickened and died.”
It was never reported in the papers because the Ohio & Colorado made deals with local ranchers to pay for lost livestock. In July 1905, the Salida Mail reported that “the smoke of the smelter frequently settles down in the city and causes Salida to resemble a little Pittsburg.”
After the smelter closed, Koppers Creosote Co. (and other tie-treating companies) operated at Smeltertown until 1953. More recently, CoZinCo, a zinc manufacturing company, moved in and was operational until 1993. The creosote-impacted soil and the sulfuric acid misting the air was becoming problematic for Smeltertown residents and soon after, the EPA declared it a Superfund site in 1992.
The EPA ran multiple environmental tests to combat the problem. Contaminated soil was buried or hauled to the landfill, creosote sludge was removed, lead and arsenic-laced homes were decontaminated, and bottled water was provided to residents due to noxious water. The latest EPA report, dated 2015, indicates that these and other preventive measures are working and the site has been contained.
But back in the early 1900s, the soup from the smelter drifted down to settle over town and mountains, killing trees. Mix in the Denver & Rio Grande railyard’s smoke, and the area had toxic air quality. Also, it’s not hard to imagine a few transients coming in on the trains, staying overnight in the numerous caves around the Arkansas Hills and cutting down some trees for firewood. Then something worse happened.
In summer 1900, over the course of several days, a group of teenagers stole combustible materials out of the Denver & Rio Grande railyards and scurried them up Tenderfoot. They coated the trees with the incendiaries and set them ablaze. In one instance, they torched about 20 trees. It must have been quite a sight from town, and it’s fortunate that a forest fire didn’t engulf the lower end of the Mosquitoes.
All of these reasons contributed to the barren Tenderfoot we have today. But, despite all this, the locals were inspired to turn the mountain into a tourist destination. In 1897, a group of Salida businessmen came up with the idea of putting a memorial to Abraham Lincoln atop Mount Lookout. It was to be a mini-replica of D.C.’s memorial, complete with a bronze statue of Lincoln amidst marble pillars and busts of Lincoln’s cabinet members surrounding it.
The association, led by Maj. William Harbottle, an early benefactor of the Salida Library, attempted to have the $100,000 price tag covered by the Grand Army of the Republic, a national organization of Union veterans. But soon, they were fundraising here in Salida.
Local musician James Ramey wrote a song ‘Uncle Sam’ and donated proceeds to the cause. The association wrote a letter to President McKinley, requesting he visit Salida to promote the project. They had high hopes. But it all came to naught; the price tag was too great and when Harbottle died in 1906, it effectively ended the dream.
Eventually, Tenderfoot did get its monument. In 1902, Charles Catlin, manager of the Monte Cristo Hotel located in the Denver & Rio Grande railyards, buried his dog Duke midway up. Charles later erected a monument, in remembrance of the pup, who never knew a stranger and greeted every train.
Salida’s Board of Trade commissioned a pavilion for the top of Tenderfoot in 1906. It was more of a glorified deck, a wooden frame with planks, with an electrified sign at the top bearing the word “Salida.” The 4-foot-tall letters were too small to be seen clearly from town, and it didn’t take long before vandals destroyed the sign. In the end, Salida never replaced it, deeming the expense too great.
Later in 1915, Tenderfoot was surveyed, and then Spiral Drive was built as a labor of love by the entire town in 1922. In 1925, Isaac Haight donated the pavilion that stands at the top of the hill.
The Salida Tree Board is in the process of determining the validity of tree plantings on Tenderfoot. You can read more about the making of Spiral Drive in the book “Retro Salida,” available for checkout at Salida Regional Library.
Joy Jackson is desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library. Follow twitter.com/SalidaArchive to see historic images of Salida.