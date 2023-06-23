Fourth of July fireworks have been launched from it since 1882, the local KKK chapter burned crosses on it during the 1920s, and a very good dog has his burial site upon it. Previously dubbed Lookout Mountain, or Mount Lookout, Tenderfoot Mountain has been popular with hill climbers and idle tourists since Salida’s inception. 

The mountain has gone from a pinon/juniper encrusted hill to its present naked form today. Who or what’s to blame for the lack of trees on Tenderfoot?