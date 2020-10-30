We’re all very tired of the restrictions because of coronavirus especially with holiday celebrations looming just around the corner.
Maybe you are skipping the celebrations this year or maybe limiting exposure, but we all need some potential good news.
We don’t know when a viable vaccine will be ready to be administered to millions of us in the country, but there is, perhaps, some additional help coming our way through your dog’s nose.
We know dogs can detect all kinds of things including certain diseases by sniffing them out and alerting us.
Now dogs are being specifically trained to sniff out coronavirus.
Helsinki airport in Finland already has dogs working at this as reported in the October 20, 2020 issue of TIME magazine along with a photo of two handlers with their German shepherds standing by the arrival gate.
Dogs have already demonstrated their remarkable ability to pick up the airborne chemicals of malaria, infectious bacteria and certain cancers.
People with diseases have certain smells in specific parts of the body that can be detected by our furry buddies.
So now research and training are ongoing in several countries to harness this amazing canine ability and put it to work detecting the COVID-19 virus.
Caution must be accepted, however, as this is new territory and researchers do not want to claim positive results that are not accurate. They aim to be ethical, scientific and safe.
Blaze, a black Labrador retriever being trained at The University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, demonstrated his willingness to participate by correctly identifying the coronavirus smell he was trained to detect at the Vet Working Dog Center at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine to find amidst many others.
He stopped and froze at the correct canister and kibble tumbled out as his reward.
He was happily munching away across the room causing handlers and researchers to conclude they’re just having fun.
Blaze is one of nine dogs being trained to detect coronavirus there.
This evolving field is called olfactory disease detection. Emerging diseases have distinct “odorprints” that can be identified by dogs and artificial noses.
Kenneth Suslick, a professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, has invented an electronic nose to detect toxic gases, explosives, and diseases.
It’s similar to how a breathalyzer works to detect alcohol. (I have no idea how that works.)
Researchers into dog detecting coronavirus at the London School of Hygiene and Topical Medicine say the demand is high, but it has to be done correctly. If done wrong, one said, it could be more damaging than helpful.
Cynthia Otto is the director of the Penn Vet Working Dog Center at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and works with A.T. Charlie Johnson, a U of Penn physicist who was trying to create an artificial nose that could sniff out early-stage ovarian cancer before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Otto’s dogs had already achieved that ability. Scientists maintain we don’t know how the sense of smell actually works.
There are two well-established principles though. Changes in our health change how we smell and the dogs with 50 times the smell receptors as humans are great biosensors.
Cynthia Ottos says, “There is a phrase in dog training. Trust your dog.”
May we all benefit from the ongoing research and training of those wonderful four-legged companions of ours!
Judy Lore contributes monthly to the Loyal Duke column. She is well aware of her Cooper’s nose for food items. He knows even if he is outside when I get out a potato chip.