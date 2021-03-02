Growing up we seldom ate anything as exotic as Mexican food. My parents were young without a lot of money, so our big splurge on payday weekends was to go to Taco Bell and a drive-in movie. I thought the tostado and taco combo was the best thing I had ever eaten.
Please keep in mind I was only 5, so my food adventures were pretty limited. And for the record, I never made it through the double feature before falling asleep in a heap of blankets and pillows.
I was making tacos for dinner Sunday and thinking about my Mom. She made these same tacos all her life and they are my favorite. I never eat them without thinking of her.
Fortunately, my taste in food has improved and my cooking repertoire has expanded. Her taco recipe is the basic McCormick’s seasoning packet with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Nothing special and certainly nothing to write about, but it does make me think of other dishes I enjoy.
Winter Fajitas are best cooked in the dead of winter when it is far too cold to fire up the grill or the grill is buried under a mound of snow. These are best prepared in a heavy cast iron skillet or grill pan.
Winter Fajitas
Ingredients:
1 cup bottled tomato-based hot salsa, homemade is even better
½ cup red onion, chopped
½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
¼ cup olive oil
3 chipolte peppers in adobo sauce
2 tablespoons tequila
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, about 2 limes
½ tablespoon liquid hickory smoke
½ cup amber beer, Dos Equis is great
2½ to 3 pounds skirt steak cut into 8-inch sections
Non-stick cooking spray
1 large white onion, peeled, halved and cut into thin slices
2 large red bell peppers, stemmed, cored and cut into julienne strips
½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper
18 6-inch flour tortillas, warmed
Pico de Gallo or guacamole, if desired
Prep:
In a food processor or blender, puree the salsa, red onions, cilantro, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, chipolte peppers, tequila, lime juice and liquid smoke. Stir in the beer.
In a shallow glass bowl, pour the marinade over the steak and let it stand at room temperature, covered, turning once or twice for 2 hours.
Heat the cast iron skillet or grill over medium high heat.
When extremely hot, lightly coat the skillet or grill with cooking spray.
Drain off the marinade and cook the steak in batches, turning once or twice, until browned on the outside and medium-rare on the inside, about 4 or 5 minutes per side. Transfer the meat to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a heavy skillet, not the grill. Stir in the onions and bell peppers. Season with salt and pepper and cook covered for 8 minutes or until soft, stirring a couple of times.
Thinly slice the steak across the grain at a slight angle. Add the meat and any juices to the skillet with the onions and peppers. Raise the heat to high. Cook, stirring constantly until the meat is heated through and the veggies are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Serve with warm tortillas and any garnishes you want.
Although green chilis are not in season, we stock our freezer with fire roasted green chilis in the fall.
Winter is a great time to use them, the heat and almost fruity flavor is a perfect foil for the bitter winds we get this time of year. I have noticed the longer the chilis are frozen, the hotter they get.
Keep this in mind, noting that you may need to decrease the amount of chilis used, depending on your heat tolerance.
Cream of Green Chili Soup is often a starter, but a big bowl of it after a hard day at work makes a simple, incredibly tasty meal.
Cream of Green Chili Soup
Ingredients:
2 corn tortillas, preferably 1 from yellow and 1 from blue cornmeal
1 cup roasted, seeded green chilis, about 6
½ stick butter
2 cups chopped yellow onion
1 garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon dried oregano, crushed
2 bay leaves
½ teaspoon cumin
3 ½ cups chicken broth, homemade or canned
1 pound, about 2 medium, baking potatoes, peeled and chunked
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
2 cups, about 8 ounces, shredded Monterey Jack or mozzarella cheese or a combination of both
Prep:
Cut the tortillas into ¼-inch-wide strips. Leave them uncovered at room temperature until they are dry and crisp, about 24 hours.
In a 4-quart sauce pan over low heat, melt the butter. Add the onions, garlic, oregano, bay leaves and cumin.
Cook, covered, stirring once or twice, for 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken broth, potatoes, salt and pepper and bring to a boil.
Lower the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring once or twice, until the potatoes are tender, about 25 minutes.
Cool the soup slightly, remove the bay leaves and puree in a food processor until smooth.
Return to the saucepan, stir in the green chilis and simmer over medium heat, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the soup has thickened, about 15 minutes.
Stir in the cream until completely incorporated. Ladle the soup into wide bowls, sprinkle with cheese and scatter the tortillas over the cheese.