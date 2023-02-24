February, American Heart Month, is full of love with Valentine’s Day, Random Acts of Kindness Day and, most importantly to animal lovers, National Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20. On that day you no doubt showered your furry friends with special attention.
Hopefully this extra lovin’ did not include hugs because most dogs and cats do not like hugs.
Of course, there are exceptions. My miniature schnauzer, Destiny, would jump up on my lap and then stand, wrapping her front paws around my neck. I would react, saying, “Oh, Destiny, are you giving Mommy some love?” She replied by squeezing her paws together. It sure felt like a hug to me and looked like it to those who witnessed it. The key here is that my pet initiated the action, and she hugged me. Eventually it became one of our many bonding games.
Most dogs view a hug from a human as being trapped. They feel they cannot escape if frightened or threatened. To make matters worse, that human face is right in theirs and so is the accompanying eye contact, both of which are viewed as aggression in the dog world.
Because your dog loves and trusts you, he might tolerate your behavior, convincing you that he adores hugs. A study by Dr. Stanley Coren shows otherwise. He looked at 250 photographs of people hugging their dogs and discovered 81 percent of the dogs showed body language of stress.
Other research has found similar results. Children see a dog and run at full speed to give it the same bear hug they give their stuffed animals. For this reason it is important to teach children safe ways to interact with dogs, and teach dogs to tolerate hugs.
If you still are convinced your dog loves hugs, look closely at his behavior. Stiffness, a turned-away head, whale eyes, lowered ears, tucked tail, yawns and nose licks are a few body language signs of discomfort.
Cats also will give you signs of displeasure if they do not want to be held. They might squirm, try to flee, push you away, meow, pant, claw and bite. Many cats, like dogs, hate to be hugged. They do not like being held against their will, especially in a firm fashion, and they will make that quite clear to you.
If a cat became used to hugs as a kitten, she might be more tolerant later in her adult years. Some breeds are more laid back in nature, perhaps making them more accepting of “hugs,” but not truly desiring them.
Keep lovin’ on your pet, just not necessarily with hugs. Share affection with gentle scratches, belly rubs, treats, toys and play. Find what your friend likes and shower him with his own special lovin’ the rest of February and every month of every year.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.