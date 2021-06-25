Incentive’s direction
A discussion at a Chaffee County commissioners’ work session this week between city and county officials, builders and developers focused on land use issues and housing affordability, or more specifically, the lack thereof.
One of the points noted at the session in a presentation by Heidi Aggeler of Root Policy Research was the mismatch between what incentives housing and construction codes generate from builders and developers and what the county and its municipalities actually need.
For example, builders and developers, the report notes, look to accommodate second-home owners and their needs for new homes.
In the meantime, what local communities generally need but which builders and developers tend to ignore are affordable rental units for those working and making a living in the county.
The point is what incentives are being offered builders and developers to better meet local needs?
If apartments are needed, developers note that sewer and water tap fees as high as $20,000 per living unit typically make apartment developments financially impossible.
They note that an apartment project and its individual units have utility demands that are substantially different from a subdivision with single-family homes. Yet in some cases municipalities charge developers the same tap fee for every apartment unit that’s charged to a single-family home.
The cost for the tap fees is a major reason why developers have chosen to not build apartments.
At Salida Ridge, the city made tap fee concessions – or in other words, provided incentives – to Harder-Diesslin Development to help make the 48-unit low-income housing project a reality.
In other cases, what incentives are local governments providing to encourage builders and developers to pay attention to local needs? Charging $20,000 for each and every apartment unit is not exactly an incentive to builders and developers to build apartments.
If the county is intent on reducing urban sprawl, driving development to municipal growth areas, what incentives is the county providing to encourage this direction?
Incentives alone are not going to turn around the rise in housing costs. The affordability issue, with the average home home price at $500,000-plus, has numerous elements and factors.
But incentives as opposed to the heavy hand of increased regulation can make a difference in the direction development takes. For proof, look no further than Salida Ridge.
ArtWalk, Air Fair next
If Rotary’s Bluegrass Festival and FIBArk are the traditional kickoff to Salida’s summer, then this weekend’s ArtWalk and Air Fair at Harriet Alexander Field are next in line to get the valley back to its pre-coronavirus activity status.
ArtWalk is a great opportunity to see what local creatives are doing, and the direction the arts are taking in the city.
And the air show is a chance to see a wide range of aircraft and talk to their pilots, as well as get a breakfast along the way.
F closure expands
On Monday, the city closes to vehicle traffic the lower half block of F Street between Second and Third from Second Street south to the alley.
Merchants on the half block favor the closure to better draw pedestrian traffic up the street.
Whether or not the move works as intended remains to be seen. But it does expand downtown’s pedestrian mall concept and provides a measure of equity to up-street businesses.
— MJB