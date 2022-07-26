Last weekend we decided to have a friend over for dinner. I was excited to get in the kitchen to make my new favorite Swedish meatball recipe. Saturday morning I baked banana bread for breakfast and the heat from the oven wasn’t too bad, so I wasn’t really worried about Sunday dinner.
Well, it was so hot outside we couldn’t even eat out there under the umbrella and the house was not much better. The oven had been on, the boiling corn steamed up the kitchen and the swamp cooler couldn’t dispel the heat. I was once again reminded why I dislike summer so much. Come on, autumn!
So, since we still have to eat and both of us work, it is time to break out the slow cookers again. These recipes are super easy, have few ingredients and will help keep the heat in the house to a minimum. Also, it is nice to come home to the aroma of cooking food. Add a cool fruit or lettuce salad to the main dishes for a complete and easy dinner.
Slow Cooker Barbecue Beer Chicken is a riff on the Beer Butt Chicken prepared on the grill. You don’t really taste the beer; it just keeps the chicken moist and flavorful.
4- to 5-pound roasting chicken
¼ cup barbecue seasoning, plus a little more for dusting the top of the chicken
12 ounces beer; dark beers like Guinness are a little too heavy for chicken
Lightly spray your slow cooker with cooking spray. Gently lift the skin on the chicken and generously rub seasoning under the skin and on top. Place chicken in slow cooker and pour beer on top. Sprinkle extra seasoning anywhere the beer washed it off.
Cover and cook for 8 hours on the low to medium-low setting. When done place in a broiler-safe dish or pan and broil for 2 to 5 minutes to crisp up the skin. Watch the chicken closely to make sure it is not getting burned. Slice chicken and serve as is or serve on toasted buns.
Slow Cooker Scalloped Potatoes are great with the chicken recipe above or with a grilled steak.
3 pounds of potatoes, thinly sliced
½ large onion, finely diced.
1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 10½-ounce can cream of chicken soup
1½ cups heavy cream, divided
Combine 1 cup of the cheese, cream of chicken soup, 1 cup cream, garlic powder, thyme and black pepper in a small bowl until well combined. Grease a 6-quart slow cooker and place half of the potatoes on the bottom. Top with onions and spread half the cheese mixture on top. Add remaining potatoes and cheese mixture. Pour remaining ½ cup cream over the top. Cover and cook 4 to 5 hours on high or 7 to 8 hours on low. Once potatoes are soft, sprinkle with remaining cheese and cover until melted, about 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve as a side or an entrée with a side salad.
Slow Cooker Apple Pudding Cake is an easy treat with cinnamon topping on top of a fluffy cake with a thick pudding flavored with orange. The batter for the cake rises up to make a soft, fluffy cake. The pudding portion appears when you scoop out the apples and cake. This dessert preps in 10 minutes and cooks in 2 to 3 hours.
2/3 cup plus ¼ cup sugar, divided
3 teaspoons baking powder
4 apples, peeled and sliced. (I like Granny Smiths for their tart flavor)
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Combine flour, 2/3 cup sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut butter into the mixture with a pastry cutter or fork until you have coarse crumbs. Stir milk into crumbs, just until combined.
Grease bottom and sides of the slow cooker. Spoon batter onto the bottom and smooth until spread evenly. Place sliced apples evenly over top of batter. In a medium bowl, whisk together orange juice, brown sugar, melted butter, remaining sugar and cinnamon until well combined. Pour over apples.
Place a clean kitchen towel over the slow cooker before putting on the lid to prevent condensation from the lid from going into the dessert. Cook on high for 2 to 3 hours or until apples are tender. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream if desired.