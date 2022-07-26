Last weekend we decided to have a friend over for dinner. I was excited to get in the kitchen to make my new favorite Swedish meatball recipe. Saturday morning I baked banana bread for breakfast and the heat from the oven wasn’t too bad, so I wasn’t really worried about Sunday dinner.

Well, it was so hot outside we couldn’t even eat out there under the umbrella and the house was not much better. The oven had been on, the boiling corn steamed up the kitchen and the swamp cooler couldn’t dispel the heat. I was once again reminded why I dislike summer so much. Come on, autumn!