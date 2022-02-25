We sat in deck chairs in the late afternoon sun, recuperating from the day’s exertions to date. Across the small meadow from where we rested the north-facing ground rose steeply to a ridge line several hundred feet above. The meadow and lower part of the slope were thick with aspen and pine still living, the upper reaches a scattering of timber burnt black from the fire that had raged through this countryside several years prior.
“Well,” said Dave, looking toward the top of the ridge, “shall we? It’s what we came here for, after all.”
I took a deep breath and heaved myself out of my chair, leg muscles already in lactic overload from the 6-mile trek on cross-country skis to get here.
“If we don’t go now, I’m going to melt into this chair and drink all your beer,” I replied.
The camp, in a remote part of the Sangres, consisted of a camper with a wood stove, deck with hot tub and a wall tent with futon and a propane heater – basic, but all bases covered. A snow machine kept here for emergencies would thankfully provide us with transport out the next day.
I had discovered two new aspects to cross-country skiing in the course of the journey, aspects appropriate for someone still raw and new to the pastime. Firstly, gravity is not yet my friend. While a so-so skier with regular bindings, the free-heel aspect of cross country is still my nemesis, rendering it difficult for me to control both speed and direction downhill. Secondly, a snowboard strapped to my backpack creates a perfect snow shovel when I fall, funneling snow into the butt of my pants on a regular basis.
The last couple of miles of the trek, elk tracks had crisscrossed the road with increasing frequency, and it became apparent that spiders too suffer from cabin fever – multiple small black ones skittered out of our way as we disturbed them, apparently sunning themselves on the snow.
To compound my woes, by this stage the direct sunlight had warmed the snow to where it became grabby, sticking to the base of my skis in clumps, requiring frequent removal and cleaning. Shrugging off my pack that last time upon arrival had felt divine. Now we were about to add to the day’s effort by skinning to the top of the ridge a time or two.
Shadows lay long on the snow as we followed the skin track that wound up through the trees onto the spine of the ridge. Here the gradient lessened until one last steep pitch up the knoll at the top of the climb, where a brisk breeze nipped at exposed flesh and fine particles of snow pattered softly against our clothing.
Once ready for the descent we stood while Dave pointed out the best lines down to camp as well as potential pitfalls – places where fallen trees and other obstacles lay hidden beneath the snow and where the terrain closed in and led into a dead end.
Finally I dropped over the lip of the ridge and pointed my board downhill, gaining speed and riding the nose up onto a plane. No sound came to my ears but the soft hiss of the board floating across a canvas of untracked white as I cut a trail down through the trees to where Dave waited near the bottom of the run.
“Once we’re out,” he said, “if you stay right you’ll be able to ride right back to the hot tub. Keep left you’ll wind up back at the bottom of the skin track, if you feel like another run.”
I rode out of the trees and kept left. Both the arc of the sun and the gentle ache in my legs would allow for at least another run, perhaps two. This was, after all, what we’d come here to do.
