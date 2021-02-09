Valentine’s Day might just be one of the most hated holidays there is. It doesn’t matter if you are single, married decades or dating your future spouse – expectations centered on this day are high and often disappointing.
This holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, traditionally held mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing of women with men by lottery. Talk about pressure.
Instead of getting bogged down worrying about buying an extravagant gift, use the day to let someone you know how much you care. This can be for a friend, an elderly neighbor or even for yourself. Make a simple homemade card like you did when you were a kid, do a chore your partner doesn’t enjoy or make them a special meal.
It doesn’t need to be a fancy four-course feast or even dinner. I love when Paul makes breakfast. Pack a picnic lunch and head out to somewhere special. You may have to eat in the car this time of year, but great views, fresh air and time alone are all worth the effort.
One of Paul’s favorite meals is Smothered Pork Chops. The aroma filling the house when these are cooking is fantastic. Once you try these you may never go back to pan frying your chops.
Smothered Pork Chops
Ingredients:
4 pork chops, 1-inch thick, bone in
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
¼ cup vegetable oil
6 green onions, thinly sliced
2 cups chicken broth
¾ cup buttermilk
2 to 5 dashes of chipotle Tabasco sauce, to taste
Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for garnish
Prep:
Pat the chops dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper.
Combine the flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne, smoked paprika, salt and pepper in a pie plate or rimmed plate. Dredge the chops on both sides in the flour mixture.
Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium heat and coat with oil. When the oil is hot, slip in the chops and cook about 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Remove the chops to a plate and set aside.
Toss the green onions in the pan and sauté until fragrant, about 1 or 2 minutes. Add 3 tablespoons of the seasoned flour to the pan, stirring until it forms a paste. Slowly whisk in chicken broth, making sure there are no lumps. Turn up the heat and allow chicken broth to reduce and thicken, stirring occasionally. The sauce will be ready when it sticks to the back of the spoon you are stirring with. Pour in the buttermilk and add the Tabasco sauce. Stir to combine.
Return the pork chops to the skillet and simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes until the chops are cooked through. Turn them over once and baste with the sauce from time to time to keep the meat juicy. Sprinkle with the chopped parsley just before serving.
I have served these over couscous, wild rice and potatoes. Put the starch in the middle of the plate, place the chop on top and smother in sauce. Green beans or peas work well with the pork and will brighten the plate.
If dinner isn’t your thing, or if you want to finish your meal with a sinfully rich, velvety smooth treat, try my Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake. Baked in a crisp cookie crust, this delightful cheesecake is a sure-fire sweet finale to any dinner or a great stand-alone dessert.
Chocolate Cappuccino
Cheesecake
Ingredients:
3 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs
8 1-ounce squares semisweet chocolate
2 tablespoons whipping cream
1 cup sour cream
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons instant espresso/coffee dissolved in ¼ cup hot water
¼ cup Kahlua or other coffee liqueur
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Chocolate Crust:
1 cup chocolate wafer crumbs, Oreos work well
¼ cup butter, softened
2 tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Prep:
Combine all crust ingredients in a food processor and blend until well mixed. A hand mixer takes a little longer but will work as well. Press mixture into a buttered springform pan. Set aside.
Beat cream cheese until smooth. Gradually add sugar, mixing until well blended and there are no lumps. Beat eggs in one at a time. Beat on low until smooth.
Heat cream in a medium sauce pan over medium-high heat until it just starts to boil. Remove from heat and add chocolate, stirring constantly until chocolate is melted and the mixture is combined. Blend well with the cheese mixture. Add sour cream, salt, coffee, liqueur and vanilla. Beat until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.
Bake in the center of the oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until the sides are puffed. The center will be soft but will firm up when chilled. Turn oven off, leaving the door ajar. Allow cake to cook in oven 45 minutes. Cover and chill for 12 hours.
When ready to serve, remove the sides of the springform pan. You can remove the cake to a serving plate or leave it on the bottom of the springform, which I usually do. Drizzle Hershey’s Special Dark chocolate syrup across the top.