Death toll no surprise
The pandemic has stressed all aspects of life, business and various industries.
One of the more surprising is the impact the coronavirus has placed on funeral homes and those who deal with death, which, given the toll in the county, state, nation and world, in reality is not so surprising.
Jeff Graf, county coroner and Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home director, said shortages of materials and personnel, and the difficult task of caring for those grieving amid changing public health requirements, as well as an increase of 25-30 deaths – not all due to the virus – has placed additional stress on his office and business.
Whether it’s holding bodies for burial or cremation while waiting for death certificates or getting needed supplies, those who deal with death have faced additional stress resulting from the virus in what already is a stress-filled job.
It’s one more aspect of how the virus has reshaped lives, reshaped and impacted businesses over the past two years.
Another wave ahead
While the county has seen a fall-off in number of cases over the past two weeks compared to November’s surge, the respite is not expected to last.
In a comment in today’s Mountain Mail, Greg Felt, county commissioner, states that Colorado ski resorts are seeing rapid increases in case numbers, in some instances doubling every 24 to 48 hours.
About half of the new virus cases in the state are the Omicron variant, which officials have said is even more contagious than its predecessor, Delta.
The combination of family gatherings and an expected increase in ski visitors over the Christmas holiday likely means another virus wave in the county in the days ahead, going into the new year.
The best defense against the virus is getting vaccinated and getting the appropriate booster shot.
And just as important, officials strongly recommend wearing masks when indoors in public places.
The pandemic remains a threat, no less than it has been the past two years. It’s no time to back off from the now familiar precautions – to get the shots including the booster, wear masks indoors in public places, stay home if sick and get tested.
Boys, Girls Club boost
Chaffee County commissioners announced recently a one-time allocation of $500,000 toward a new facility for Buena Vista’s Boys and Girls Club.
It’s hoped that the contribution from the county Department of Human Services fund balance will spur other organizations and individuals to make gifts toward what’s planned as a $4 million, 22,000-square-foot building.
As noted by Human Services staff in recommending the funding, the county’s two Boys and Girls Clubs provide much needed assistance for working families and a variety of youth programs from STEM to character and leadership development, health and life sciences, arts, sports, fitness, recreation, mental health and career development.
It’s a great Christmas present from the county to the future of Buena Vista area youth services.
Merry Christmas!
Tomorrow Christians around the world celebrate the birth of the Christ Child. As kids eagerly await Santa’s arrival with his toys and goodies, as families gather exchanging gifts and cheer, we remember the reason for this holiday, the birth of the Savior, the Prince of Peace.
From all of us at The Mountain Mail, to readers and advertisers, wishes for a Merry Christmas!
— MJB