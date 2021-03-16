Vaccinations expand to 50-plus, and others
Friday’s announcement from the governors’ office moving Colorado to Phase 1B.4 opens up coronavirus vaccinations to a significantly larger number of people.
Now eligible for vaccines are those 50 and older, those 16-49 with one high risk condition, various frontline essential groups including food and restaurant services, those engaged in manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service employees, public transit, public health and human service workers.
Others now eligible include faith leaders, those providing care for homeless, essential journalists and those serving critical functions for local and state government.
As a result of the announcement Chaffee County Public Health is opening slots in this week’s vaccination schedule and adding a third clinic on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
To schedule an inoculation visit www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
With food and restaurant employees now eligible, a key group is open to getting the vaccine. Since early last summer when restaurants opened for in-person service, food and beverage workers were among those most at risk of contracting the virus by virtue of their face-to-face public contact.
Immunizing these workers is a significant step toward reducing the potential incidence of the virus, once the vaccines have the necessary time to take hold.
As of Friday, about 15 percent of the county or approximately 3,000 residents had received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines with some 4,200-plus others getting their first of two vaccinations.
The expanding numbers are one of the reasons for the falling number of cases in the county. Eight virus cases were recorded in the past week and 14 since Feb. 27. County positivity stands at 1.27 percent, which means out of every 100 who test for the virus, fewer than two are positive.
With fewer virus cases and increasing inoculations, the county is moving in the right direction in dealing with the virus. However, as Andrea Carlstrom notes, it’s important that the county continues to follow virus mandates.
The county public health director recommends those families traveling for spring break get tested both before leaving and after returning, urging residents to continue taking “personal accountability and responsibility in following the public health measures until we can reach herd immunity.”
Monarch gets snow
The weekend snowstorm which hammered Denver and the state’s northern Front Range with two feet-plus of snow dropped a foot-and-a-half of powder on Monarch Mountain as well.
As of Monday morning, Monarch reported 5 inches overnight, 13 inches over 24 hours and 26 inches over the previous seven days.
Monarch’s base bumped up to 65 inches and the season’s snow total jumped to 197 inches.
It’s been a relatively light year for snowpack for Monarch and the Sawatch and Mosquito ranges but the storm certainly moved the needle in the right direction.
As of March 1, Arkansas basin snowpack was 90 percent of median and 75 percent of last year’s total, but then last year was an abundant snow year with the same-date total at 120 percent of median.
Elsewhere, the Rio Grande basin leads the state with 98 percent of median with the statewide average at 85 percent of median.
After the weekend’s storm, these numbers are certain to improve.
— MJB