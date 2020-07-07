It is summer, temperatures are climbing and car interiors become ovens.
It’s not a time to leave your dog alone in your locked car while you make a quick trip into the store. Even with your windows cracked, you are putting your loving pet at risk of irreparable organ damage or death.
Temperatures inside a car quickly soar to 20 degrees higher than what they are outside. On an 85 degree day it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 102 degrees. Your quick trip could easily last 10 minutes or more. That is a short time but long enough to be deadly for the furry friend you left “baking” inside your car.
I am certain those of you reading this article would never knowingly endanger your pet in such a cruel way, but reminders never hurt. What you may find helpful is what to do if you find an animal locked in a hot car and clearly beginning to suffer the heat’s effects. Such reports have recently been made to our local law enforcement agencies.
As of May 2018, 28 states, including Colorado, have laws concerning companion animals left unattended in parked vehicles under dangerous, weather conditions.
Some of these laws involve legal action against the vehicle owner, and others provide immunity to those who use forcible means to break into a car to rescue a pet in distress.
Colorado House Bill 1179 became law on Aug. 10, 2017. It provides you immunity if you break into a car to help a dog, cat or at risk person but only does so if the following conditions apply.
1. You have reasonable belief that the animal or person is in imminent danger of death or serious injury. Signs of a dog being overheated are excessive panting, difficulty breathing, weakness, stupor or collapse.
2. You determine that the vehicle is locked, and forcible entry is necessary.
3. You make a reasonable effort to locate the owner or operator of the vehicle, including looking for him in nearby businesses.
4. You document the color, make, model, license plate number and location of the vehicle.
5. You contact a local law enforcement agency, fire department or animal control agency and obey lawful orders given to you during this contact.
6. You use no more force than is necessary to enter the vehicle.
7. You remain with the vehicle until the first responders arrive. If you have to leave before this happens, you must secure a note onto the windshield with your contact information and the information of where you took the animal or person. You must let your emergency contact know you are leaving and only leave if absolutely necessary.
It requires a bit of courage to take action and rescue a dog from a hot car, but you are acting as a Good Samaritan to save a life.
Anyone who truly loves his pet will be forever grateful. Chances are that the pet owner was not aware how quickly his car had become an oven.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.