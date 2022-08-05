Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

They passionately work with empathy, skill and professionalism. They are the animal care technicians (ACTs) at Ark-Valley Humane Society. Theirs is a demanding job, one they take seriously, giving “true TLC.”

The role of these ACTs is divided into three main areas: running the front of the facility, care of healthy dogs and isolation area care. What a typical day looks like depends on the area the technician is working.