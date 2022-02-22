Paul and I decided we needed to satisfy our seafood craving with a Valentine’s Day dinner at Red Lobster in Pueblo. We were leaving town the Sunday before and stopped to grab a light breakfast at McDonald’s. Now usually we just drive through and head on our way. But this time we chose to dine in and got busted by our friends Tom and Joan French.
After they walked in and said hello, Tom looked at me and shook his head in disbelief before asking, “You put all those recipes in your cooking column and you eat McDonald’s for breakfast?” All I could do was laugh. I thought about asking why they were there, but Joan said they were meeting friends for coffee after church. Lesson learned, I will only use drive-through when I decide to eat fast food from now on.
Dinner was as delicious as expected, but I realized many of the items on the menu can be made at home for a fraction of the price – except the coconut shrimp. I have tried this item at different restaurants and at home and every time the little bit of heat you get before the sweet at Red Lobster is missing.
The clam chowder at Red Lobster is some of the best I have ever eaten. That said, Paul’s chowder is so good I won’t even make it at home anymore. This is my version of the restaurant variety.
Clam Chowder
Ingredients:
2 cups russet potatoes, peeled and cubed into ½-inch pieces
½ cup butter
2 tablespoons diced green onions, the white part only
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2 6.5-ounce cans minced clams; reserve the juice
1 teaspoon salt
16 ounces half-and-half
½ cup whole milk
1/3 cup bottled clam juice
Fresh parsley, minced for garnish
Prep:
Place potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water. Cook over medium heat until tender. Remove potatoes from heat, drain and set aside. In a 2-quart saucepan on medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add diced onions and cook until slightly clear in color. Add flour to butter and onion mixture and stir briskly until mixture starts to thicken. Add half-and-half a little at a time while stirring briskly. The mixture should be creamy and look like thick cream. Place salt, clams, juice from the cans, potatoes, bottled clam juice and milk in the cream mixture.
On medium-low heat, bring chowder to a slow boil. Turn temperature down to low and simmer gently for 15 minutes, stirring frequently. A bowl of this chowder, some sourdough bread and a small salad will fill your belly and warm your soul on a cold winter day.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp Scampi is a favorite at Red Lobster and is pretty easy to make at home. It looks fancy enough for dinner guests without a lot of fuss.
Ingredients:
1 pound medium raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 garlic gloves, minced
1½ cups white wine
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
¼ teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried rosemary
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
½ cup butter, at room temperature
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Prep:
Clean, dry and season shrimp with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Add garlic to skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in white wine and lemon juice. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer until liquid is reduced by half, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in all the spices. Add butter, 2 tablespoons at a time, until melted and smooth. Stir in shrimp and parsley, adding salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with Parmesan and serve immediately with a side of pasta and a salad.
Crab Alfredo
One of my other favorite dinners from Red Lobster is Crab Alfredo. Add as much crab as you like to make this a special treat.
Ingredients:
1 pint heavy cream
½ cup butter
2 tablespoons cream cheese
½ to ¾ cup of Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
6 crab legs; Dungeness crab is the sweetest if you can find it
Pasta of your choice
Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Prep:
Melt butter in a medium saucepan, then add cream cheese. Once cream cheese is softened add heavy cream and Parmesan cheese. When all is combined, stir in garlic powder and cayenne pepper. Turn heat to low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, bring water to a boil in a large stock pot. Add crab legs, boiling until just done, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove crab legs and add pasta, cooking according to package directions. Plate up the pasta and add a little Alfredo sauce. Crack open the crab legs, blotting off any excess water with a paper towel. Cut crab meat into large chunks and place on top of pasta. Add a little more Alfredo sauce and garnish with parsley.