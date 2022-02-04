Morphew change of venue disappointing
It is disappointing that 11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama granted a change of venue in the Barry Morphew murder trial.
Mr. Morphew’s defense attorney asked for the change, citing the amount of news coverage the case has generated locally, presenting the court with a thick binder of Mountain Mail news articles.
In granting the motion, Judge Lama noted the extent of local news coverage and that Chaffee County is a relatively small county with a limited jury pool.
The latter point is an obvious fact. Per the 2020 census, Fremont County recorded a population of 48,939 compared to Chaffee’s 19,476. With more than twice the population, of course Fremont County has a larger pool of potential jurors.
But as for news coverage, the case has received and continues to receive wide media play. For example, The Denver Post featured the venue change story in a bold, two-deck banner headline across the top of page 2 in its Wednesday paper.
The case has received and continues to see heavy and ongoing news coverage from Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo television stations as well as national news outfits including Fox and CNN.
In the past year the case has also been the subject of several lengthy news documentaries.
Given the nature of the case, the level of interest is not going to change, whether a trial is held in Cañon City or Salida.
It is disappointing that the trial will not be held in Salida given that, according to prosecutors, the alleged murder happened in the county where the accused and his wife, the alleged victim, lived.
America’s judicial system allows for provisions such as venue changes to ensure that the accused receives a fair trial before an impartial jury.
While it is disappointing that the trial will not be here, ensuring a fair trial for the accused before an impartial jury carries greatest weight, especially so considering the seriousness of the charge and, yes, the great interest the case is generating.
Growing businesses
Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. launched “Central Mountain Ascent” on Jan. 28, naming 10 business participants for its winter 2022 accelerator program.
The 10 companies will be involved in an eight-week development and growth program featuring group and individual training with a range of business experts targeting specific business challenges of each participating team.
Central Mountain Ascent is an innovative approach to grow business and jobs in a rural area. There’s no way a small county such as Chaffee is going to compete with metro areas to attract businesses moving from one area to another, or outfits looking to start up manufacturing plants, call centers or large warehouses, etc.
Cities, counties and states offer incentive-laden packages to land new businesses, with which small counties simply cannot compete.
But what rural areas can do and what the Ascent program aims to do is help existing businesses grow.
Instead of bringing in a new business, it means growing already established companies without having to give away millions in incentives.
The 2022 business participants are Coletrain Music Academy, Deerhammer Distillery, Eddyline Brewing, Elements Mountain Composting, Elevation Beer Co., Katabatic, Over It Boat Covers, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, Terra Firma Forestry and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery.
Best wishes to the 10 participants and thanks to the CCEDC for creating the accelerator program, a commonsense yet innovative way to grow business.
— MJB