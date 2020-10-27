I recently witnessed a young child participate in a wedding as one of the most precious flower girls ever.
Dressed head to toe and a mirror of the bride, sucker in one hand and tiny bucket of rose petals in the other, she followed the ring bearer (who was equally cute, but just a little bit older) to the edge of the small set of seated guests with bouncing strides and a darling smile.
There she stopped, looked up and down the aisle, turned to her hovering mother and buried her face into her mother’s chest before letting out what could have easily been called a howl.
What happened here? It was just too much. Too many eyes on her and too much excitement.
We have all seen it, even watched in surprise as our own children suddenly display behaviors much like this that indicate – “I can’t, it’s all just too much!”
This is simply a young child’s inability to regulate their emotional self control.
For this sweet little thing it was also developmentally appropriate. That was a big ask for a little person.
Emotional self control is a skill that even adults sometimes struggle with. And, it is an important part of empathy.
Empathy has several components and it isn’t just something that you either have or don’t have. We are all born with empathy.
Newborn babies show this ability when they begin to cry for no reason other than the baby in the crib near them is crying.
At six weeks babies begin to return the smile of their caregivers and at about 3.5 months infants begin to distinguish facial expressions.
However, empathy must also be learned, practiced and strengthened during our lifetimes.
Whether empathy flourishes in a child is up to adults.
We foster it by modeling coping skills, sharing difficult and joyous experiences and by providing context, vocabulary and understanding feelings and behaviors.
It is also fostered by our culture and social relationships. During the current politically charged times, many of us are asking what does all this lack of empathy and perspective teach our children.
Whether we want to grow affective empathy (when one person’s emotions trigger another person’s emotions), sympathy (sense of concern for another) or cognitive empathy (attempt to understand why someone feels the way they do) there are many things adults can do for children.
At a very early age, adults can join children in the way children learn to self regulate.
It begins with responding to their emotional cues. Then, when adults offer support (not fix the problem) by giving ideas and offering positive expectations for behavior, children learn to develop healthy self regulation.
This takes time. Adults need to check their own emotional reactions when supporting children. We can “download” to them our negativity quite easily.
Adults intentionally teach positive coping skills when they acknowledge children’s feelings, talk about difficult or strong feelings and then offer help handling those feelings.
This builds the capacity for coping. Many times adults shrink away from difficult conversations or avoid talking about emotions that are difficult for fear of bringing up an emotional response.
The truth is, young people need to know that the adults in their lives are wise, strong and reliable. Talking about difficult things teaches healthy coping and models healthy relationships.
Shame is a technique that some adults fall back on when teaching children expected behaviors.
Shame is an external type of threat that can actually harm a child’s ability to develop empathy.
However, allowing children to feel deep feelings (even guilt) and experience the consequences of their actions is a way children learn from those experiences.
They can experience the effect they have on others and what it might feel like to be the recipient of those actions. This teaches natural empathy and guides behavior.
A great way to practice empathy is by role playing scenarios.
“What would you do if…?”
Asking prompting questions that help children see another’s perspective or life circumstances is beneficial as well.
“I wonder what that is like for her?”
When children develop this type of cognitive empathy they actively think about how others think, what they feel and why they behave.
It helps them to find more similarities among each other and see people as having more commonalities than differences.
“I would be scared if that happened to me too!” (G. Dewar, 2020)
A great curriculum that focuses on teaching these skills and is used in many early childhood programs (and easily adaptable for home use) is the kindness curriculum developed by the Center for Healthy Minds, University of Wisconsin- Madison (centerhealthyminds.org).
Our future will be shaped by how the youth of today find ways to solve problems, cope with stress and work together as adults.
I for one, hope they master these skills better than my generation. It is never too early to help your child become a more kind and empathetic human.
Shelly Trojanovich is an instructional coach and education manager at the Salida Early Childhood Center.