“Barnie grinned the whole ride home from the shelter. His funny antics filled our house with laughter and hooked us on fostering.”
“There is no greater joy than watching kittens grow, thrive and then find their forever homes.”
“Helping to socialize frightened Sadie to trust again is the most rewarding thing I have ever done.”
Fostering is vital temporary home care for animals in need. It helps to prepare animals for adoption by giving them a chance to live in a home where they can fully express their personality, work to overcome fears or recover from trauma.
Fostering saves animals’ lives and is needed now more than ever during our current COVID-19 crisis. All shelters are trying to get cats and dogs out of their kennels and into homes to receive the attention and love they so deserve.
At the Ark-Valley Humane Society we volunteers are currently unable to help at the shelter to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, many foster homes have opened their homes and hearts to animals that would normally be spending their days in a kennel, and the animals couldn’t be happier!
With new animals (at times) coming in daily, the shelter is always looking for more foster homes, the best way to help the shelter at this time is by fostering.
You can come to the rescue and provide that help by volunteering to foster. You will bring joy into your home and feel good about “doing good.”
Becoming a foster for AVHS is easy. Go to the website, ark-valley.org and fill out the Foster Application. Then a foster coordinator will contact you and set up a meeting to discuss the types of animals you are interested in helping.
While you are fostering, AVHS provides food, any necessary medications, crate, a collar and leash (for dogs), a pet carrier (for cats) and training/support for you, the appreciated volunteer. All you provide is love in a safe and clean home where the animal can thrive and flourish.
Here is what current AVHS foster parents say about their experiences.
Sandy shares, “I find that fostering a dog is similar to being an aunt. You get to enjoy them, help them and send them on their way.”
Junia writes, “My first cat was a large boy and lap sitter. Another was a hugger. He would put his arms (paws) on either side of my neck, rub his head under my chin and purr. I love these cats!”
Keli says, “I’m often asked how I can let my animals go and not keep them all. My answer is always the same – if I kept them all, I wouldn’t be able to save anymore. Goodbye is the goal. Every time I say goodbye, I’m able to say yes to helping another kitten or litter of kittens.”
Keli adds, “If you want your home to be full of laughter and unconditional love, foster. You won’t regret it. It’s the best feeling to know you saved a life and have given someone an opportunity to find their best furry friend.”
Join Sandy, Junia, Keli and others of the AVHS family of foster parents. You will save lives. If you have questions email Emy Luebbering, the AVHS Outreach Manager at eluebbering@ark-valley.org or call the shelter at (719) 395-2737.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer at Ark-Valley Humane Society.