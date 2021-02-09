I can’t believe it has been four years since the last Library Strategic Plan was implemented – where does the time go? Here I am again, reviewing the process, seeking input and setting goals. Strategic planning is a key process to prepare for a successful future.
The library’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan will establish our goals, guide our decisions and shape our budgeting and resource allocation. The plan defines our key priorities, allowing us to rationalize what successful pursuits we continue, what new initiatives we begin and what activities we modify or suspend in the interest of maximizing our impact on our institution and community.
One of the key features of a strategic plan is the Community Needs Assessment. It demonstrates that the library has gathered information directly from those in the community to determine needs and begin identifying goals and objectives.
Please help us by filling out the Community Needs Assessment. There are two ways of doing so: (1) online – visit salidalibrary.org, scroll down the home page a bit until you see an image that says “take the survey.” We will also have links available on our Facebook page. (2) Fill out a hard copy, available at the library.
We will accept input until March 8. We want to hear from current library users as well as nonusers and people of all ages. Please, one survey per person.
I mentioned it before, but now we have it: The Wall Street Journal is available online and accessible to all library card holders. You access it by going to our website, salidalibrary.org, and clicking on “Explore Virtual Services” picture. You will be asked to enter your last name and library card number.
A welcome sign pops up, asking you to set up a one-time user name and password (if you plan to log in with multiple devices, be sure to remember your user name and password). There are two boxes under the sign-in – be sure to unclick the first one if you don’t want to receive future offers and be sure to click the one asking if you understand the terms. Hit “submit” and now you have access.
The next time you log in, it remembers your device and takes you straight to the resource, fewer hoops to go through than your initial visit.
Those of you who frequent our children’s area know that we have started working in collaboration again with PfCA (Partnership for Community Action) on the “Bookmarks & Burritos” program. This collaboration started a couple of years ago but recently was revised and has been extremely popular. It’s easy to participate – you just need to read.
Every month visit the Bookmarks & Burritos display at the library (school libraries are also participating) for fresh topics and themes. You read one of the themed books on display, answer a question about the book, get a voucher for a free burrito from either Mo Burrito (Salida) or Poncho’s (Buena Vista), your choice. This program is geared toward 5- to 17-year-olds. The participant must be able to read the book themselves and answer a question. One burrito voucher per person per month. For more details, contact the library.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.