Following a night in a bar on the Nevada side of the state line, in an exchange, the details of which remain foggy to this day, we became the temporary custodians of a Subaru Outback—much better suited to wintertime in the mountains than the ’53 Chevy.
Even with two broken CV joints requiring the four-wheel drive function to be engaged at all times, and a heater that blew cold air and little else, this new ride nevertheless enabled us to negotiate the steep, winding lane to the A-Frame in most road conditions, while halving our gas bills.
On nights when the heater opted not to function, the car was often colder inside than out.
Keeping the windshield sufficiently clear of ice on the drive home from the ski area involved the front seat passenger continuously chipping away a small opening on the interior with an ice scraper, while the driver, knuckles white on the wheel, tried to stay on the road.
Occasionally, when the narrow lane up to the A Frame was particularly slick, we’d park on the road below and hike the last quarter mile, then next day straight-line it on a toboggan down the hillside to the car.
Being the oldest and, technically, the smartest of the three, I reserved the rear position on the toboggan, ready to bail at a moment’s notice should collision with any of the scattering of pine trees in our path look imminent.
We settled in to the routine of regular employment, and the security of regular paychecks.
The first two weeks before season opening consisted of busy work interspersed with attending orientations.
These latter, conducted by Disney Corp., armed us with fun facts about the Lake Tahoe region to pass on to guests, while pushing that most dubious of service industry assertions—namely that the customer is always right—and the notification in no uncertain terms that facial hair and collar-length locks would no longer be tolerated.
I sensed the days of my dreads were numbered but, two years in the making, I resolved to delay the inevitable for as long as possible.
The work itself, once the ski area opened, was relatively mindless. Clock in at 3 p.m., make sure to be seen out and about by one or two of our supervisors, then lie low for a couple of hours until the bustle had died down.
Now, more leisurely, we’d empty the wastebaskets and vacuum the corporate offices, clean the base area bathrooms, perform any perfunctory repairs as needed then back to our office to watch a few hours of Desert Storm on TV before midnight, and clock-out.
The snow had not yet arrived in earnest. With only a small portion of the mountain skiable, not only did end-of-day clean-up take less time due to smaller patronage, but the true appeal of our job – having days free to ski – became something of a fizzer.
Instead of returning to the A Frame tired and eager to rise early the next day to hit the slopes, we’d stay up for hours, sometimes until the light of predawn smudged the horizon, before turning in.
Night time hikes in the surrounding forest became semi-regular events.
Pines stood tall in the silence like sentinels, the snow on the ground in between glowing softly in the light of moon and stars, our breath rising in plumes in the frigid air.
For me, this was a first winter in the mountains, in many ways a first real winter, with consistent cold, and snow on the ground, and the first kindling of that nesting instinct that to this day attaches itself to the season.
The A Frame became to my mind something of a refuge.
In the warm glow emanating from the wood stove we’d sit, two souls from Ohio and one from Auckland, laughing and learning of each others history and culture and, truth to tell, part of me is now grateful for the lack of serious skiing winter that year, for bonds were formed that endure to this day that may not otherwise had circumstances been different.
