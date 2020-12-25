Before Poncha Springs came to be, it was the land of the Utes, who hunted, lived, and played in the Arkansas Valley until various treaties forced them down to the corner of the state and into New Mexico and Utah.
One of the first white families to settle in the area were the Hutchinson family, and Art Hutchinson wrote the following about the inception of Poncha Springs:
“The first settlers on the south Arkansas River (little Arkansas) were Nat Rich and Bob Hendricks, who built a cabin on the site of the present town of Poncho Springs, in 1865. Later in 1868, Rich sold his squatter’s rights to Joseph Hutchinson.” In 1874, Art’s dad, Major Joseph Hutchinson built a grocery store in Poncha Springs.
Interestingly, Poncho Springs was known as South Arkansas for a time.
The South Arkansas Post Office was located in Poncho in 1868; it was later renamed the Poncho Springs Post Office. Dr. Wendell Hutchinson freely used the name South Arkansas when referring to Poncha Springs.
But Salida was also known as South Arkansas, for a time. According to pioneer Hugh Boon (a distant relation of Daniel Boone): “…When the present town of Salida was started in 1880, it was originally shown on the D&RG railroad [map] as South Arkansas. The name was not entirely satisfactory, since some confusion resulted from the fact that Poncha Springs was originally known as South Arkansas some years previous … However, at the time, the D&RG had a large number of tickets printed up with the name South Arkansas, which they continued to use until the supply was exhausted a year or two later. This was somewhat confusing to travelers since they would purchase a ticket to Salida and find they had one to South Arkansas and often think they had been tricked.” South Arkansas was later renamed Salida by D&RG vice president Gov. Hunt and his wife.
By 1878, Poncho Springs was a growing metropolis. The Jackson Hotel had been built that year (at the time it was called the Poncha Springs Hotel) and there were numerous businesses on Main Street and beyond, servicing the miners from the Monarch Mining Region.
In these early days, the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad had built their rail line and station to Salida, but they didn’t stop there. They built over to Poncho Springs and started up Marshall Pass with a narrow-gauge line. This was the winter of 1880 and Poncho (probably from the Ute word for tobacco, a weed that was used as a tobacco substitute back then) Springs was already a well-established town of around 2,000. Poncho didn’t get name-changed to Poncha until the early 1880s.
When the D&RG built line up to Marshall Pass it was a welcome relief to the budding town, happy to be of the rid of the “disturbing element” when the railroad pushed through. Poncho Springs grew from a sordid little mining community to a proper little town.
In fact, Elizabeth Rule Harrington, the first documented white woman to arrive in Chaffee County, wrote that Poncha was a “well-established town long before either Cleora or Salida came into existence … When the railroad was built into Poncha in 1880, it was the most promising town in the valley, and it looked for a while as if Salida might be moved up there.”
Even pioneer Fred Bateman wrote about what seemed to be a mass exodus from Salida: “When the railroad started building over Marshall Pass, many people left Salida and the town didn’t grow much for several years …”
A few years later there was a notable population in Poncho Springs and the Jackson Hotel was attracting a who’s who of America to it. Among the celebrities who are said to have stayed at the hotel are Rudyard Kipling, Jesse and Frank James, Ulysses S. Grant, Alexander Graham Bell, and Susan B. Anthony, to name a few. It is notable that a Miss Carrie Balestier, resident of Salida, would go on to marry Rudyard Kipling. And while she lived here, Carrie founded the Church of Ascension in Salida.
Poncho Springs was becoming the destination spot for the glitterati of the Old West.
Art Hutchinson remembers: “During 1879 or ’80, there was quite a settlement of well-known and distinguished people at Poncha Springs. Among them were Boyd and Haynes of Boyd & Haynes Stage Line, Van Kleeck, Jay Cook (the one time governor of Ohio), whose daughter was engaged to Fred Grant, son of General Grant; the Jessups, Jay Scott, the Magruders of Civil War fame, and one of the Cramps of the Cramp Ship Yards.” Mrs. Van Kleeck had been presented to Queen Victoria of England and she ran a hotel in Poncha where she “used to give a big feed to the ‘kids’ about once a week to which everyone would be invited.”
Most importantly, and a true sign of a town’s culture, was that Poncho Springs boasted the first library in the county. Their collection, donated by a wealthy benefactor, consisted of more than 1,600 volumes. Patrons could subscribe to the library for 25 cents per month.
But the jewel of Poncho Springs was the Poncho Hot Springs. Supposedly discovered by Kit Carson, and located about 500 feet above town, the springs were “a sure cure for rheumatism, give relief to scrofulous and blood diseases, and are beneficial to consumptives.”
In 1881, talks were underway to pipe the hot springs water into Poncho and down to Salida.
The Mountain Mail editorialized about Salida’s sister city: “Poncha has a bright future before her … The streets of the town will be lined with trees in the spring and water caused to flow on each side of them. There is good agricultural land above and below town on the South Arkansas River and persons who live here can enjoy the rare luxury of fresh vegetables.”
But it was not to last. In March of 1881, the first of a set of destructive fires scorched the town of Poncho.
This first fire took out about a dozen structures: “The only buildings destroyed were Moll’s tobacco and notion store, Powers’ dance hall, Em Thompson’s saloon, restaurant, and free & easy shebang, a blacksmith shop, and some other little shanties.”
The Mountain Mail theorized as to what started the blaze: “We have heard several stories as to the origin of the fire. One is that it was the work of an incendiary. Another is that one of the girls and her drunken companion knocked a lamp over. And still another that one of the girls went to bed drunk and left a big fire and the stove open.”
The next blaze occurred in September of 1882 when the Hot Springs Hotel was burned. The resort easily came back from this but the next fire would set the town back on its heels.
In November of 1882, nearly the entire town was destroyed by fire. It started in a boarding house, and spread to twenty buildings. Poncha Springs is known for its famous breezes, what with winds driving down from both Poncha and Monarch passes.
November 23 was a day such as that, and soon most of Main Street was in flames. The losses totaled at between $15,000 and $25,000.
Townsfolk can be commended though. They kept the fire from crossing the street, preventing a complete disaster.
But a bleak note: at the time, Poncha Springs trustees were in discussion debating the question of voting bonds to establish a waterworks in town.
Poncha declined but survived, though the heyday was over. Remnants of the past are still visible.
The Jackson Hotel still stands, as does the old schoolhouse.
Joy Jackson is a desk clerk and archivist at Salida Regional Library and is webmaster for salidalibrary.org and salidaarchive.info.