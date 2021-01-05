Setting the tone for how 2021 will go seems to be a priority for many right now.
Some people do this by engaging in a certain nostalgic tradition. Growing up, my family always ate black-eyed peas, collard greens and white rice, also called “Hoppin’ John” by some in the south.
Intermittently, I have made my family endure the practice as well, maybe for the nostalgia or just the hope that we will benefit from what each food is meant to represent.
As a child, I’d grumble about having to eat the black-eyed peas and tried to negotiate just how many I had to eat to reap the benefits, all the while asking, why this combo of three?
I was always told if we ate them we’d be prosperous. It was suggested that each pea had an eye and the eye looked to the future, bringing about good luck to those who ate them.
The greens were a symbol of monetary wealth to come and the rice was for good health through the coming year.
Whatever your tradition, be it food, a toast at midnight, or cleaning the house of clutter, we are all looking for a fresh start.
With the new year comes resolutions.
I have long given up on traditional “resolutions” and look at it more from the perspective of trying to make a few tweaks in my life, maybe in the way I approach something or in the way I see things, but the days are gone when I set myself up for failure with unrealistic “resolutions.”
Hey, but that’s just me … minimal will power is my downfall.
According to psychologist C.R. Snyder, to have hope in succeeding at your resolution, you need three things: First you need a dream that tells you where you want to go. Second, you need efficacy, which is belief in your ability to reach the goal (will power). Third, you need access to the path to get you there.
The library is a great place to help you with number three. Get informed on your topic of change by accessing our resources. Maybe some of these titles can help set you on your path.
Do you want to be more ...
Mindful?
“Mindfulness” by Ellen Langer
“Mindfulness: A Practical Guide to Awakening” by Joseph Goldstein
“Wherever You Go, There You Are” by Jon Kabat-Zinn
“The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel Van der Kolk
Productive?
“Deep Work: Rules For Focused Success…” by Cal Newport
“Essentialism” by Greg McKeown
“Smarter, Faster, Better” by Charles Duhigg
“Getting Things Done” by David Allen
Healthy?
“The Blue Zone Kitchen” by Dan Buettner
“Lifespan” by David Sinclair
“Are You Fully Charged?” By Tom Rath
“The Sleep Revolution” by Arianna Huffington
Happy New Year and Happy Reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.