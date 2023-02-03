Many people today are turning to more holistic approaches for their health care, and “naturally” (pun intended), they are doing the same for their pets.
A good friend has added quality years of life to her beloved cats using holistic techniques. The vet of my sweet Pip recommended natural supplements for her ailments, providing the necessary comfort to extend her happy life.
According to the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association (AHVMA), today more veterinarians than ever are practicing holistic medicine.
AHVMA explains, “Holistic veterinary medicine is a form of healing that considers the whole patient – body, mind and spirit –in its approach to achieving optimum health and eliminating the root causes of disease. The holistic approach is gentle, minimally invasive and incorporates patient emotions and well-being. Holistic thinking is centered on love, empathy and respect.”
Although holistic medicine may conjure up hocus-pocus images of rustic apothecaries, it is actually a progressive industry of learned practitioners whose benefits are often published in respected research articles.
After a thorough exam and appropriate testing, a holistic veterinarian will choose the best combination of conventional and alternative (or complementary) therapies for each patient.
They rely on lab tests and prescription drugs, but also on acupuncture, massage, herbal remedies, chiropractic treatment, acupressure, aromatherapy and even sound therapy to address a variety of ailments and conditions and help keep a pet healthy.
They encourage changes in pets’ diets and lifestyles to help prevent illnesses like obesity, arthritis, diabetes and cancer.
“As a doctor, I want any tool that’s going to work,” said Barbara Royal, a veterinarian and president of the AHVMA.
People often turn to alternative therapies when pets do not respond to traditional medications and procedures.
Massage relaxes sore muscles, improves circulation, reduces pain and eases anxiety and stress, just to name some benefits. An added bonus is that most pets like it.
Acupuncture can provide pain relief, anti-inflammatory properties, improved blood circulation and reduced anxiety.
Acupressure can be helpful in treating injuries and anxiety and improving general well-being and health.
Aromatherapy can be particularly beneficial because scent is so important in an animal’s life. It can be used to calm a dog with anxieties triggered by thunder, fireworks, travel or separation.
Sound in the form of soft, classical music is being used today to calm dogs in shelter environments.
Nutrition is, of course, vital to a pet’s health and well-being and can be adjusted by your vet to accommodate pets’ aging, weight control, allergies, digestive conditions and other medical needs.
Herbs are prescribed by some holistic vets to help calm pets, but they also warn pet owners that “it is not a good idea to just go on the internet, find an herbal formula and give it to your pet.”
That commonsense warning can be extended to the use of any alternative therapies. It is your pet’s veterinarian who should be making such recommendations.
The good news is that holistic health care for pets is becoming more popular and can be trusted when provided by your furry friend’s educated veterinarian.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer and board member.