Cooler nights, gaggles of geese flying in formation overhead and darker mornings all herald the encroaching autumn many of us love so much.
My flowers in the garden are beginning to lose their luminosity and vibrant colors, the veggies are beginning to ripen, and we are enjoying a bumper crop of especially delicious wild raspberries. They are smaller than their commercial cousins, but what they lack in size they more than make up for in sweetness and flavor.
That said, we are not quite ready to quit grilling and are still looking forward to hosting our annual shindig for friends and neighbors. Many people cover up the grills and pack up their outdoor tables after Labor Day, but fall and winter outdoor dining is some of the best of the season.
Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Bowls are pretty enough for a dinner party and easy enough to be served for family. The pineapple in this recipe doesn’t just function as a pretty serving bowl. It adds a fresh and vibrant sweetness to the teriyaki sauce. One pineapple in this recipe serves 2.
3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon pineapple juice from your fresh pineapple
2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
¾ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cubed
2 cups cooked jasmine rice
Toasted sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onions for garnish
To make your bowls, slice the pineapple in half lengthwise, leaving the stem intact. Slice the pineapple around the perimeter, then make a few cross cuts so you can scoop out the fruit. Chop the pineapple into smaller chunks for garnish or save to snack on later.
For the sauce, whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, pineapple juice, ginger, garlic and sesame oil in a small bowl until well incorporated. Season chicken on all sides with salt. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil until shimmering. Add chicken in an even layer and cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook on the second side about 3 minutes more. Pour sauce over chicken and bring the mixture to a simmer. Make a slurry with cornstarch and water, stirring it into the sauce. Simmer until sauce is thickened and chicken is cooked, about 8 to 10 minutes more.
Fill top half of each pineapple half with rice and bottom half with chicken. Garnish with pineapple, sesame seed and/or green onion slices.
The combination of watermelon and cucumber is hard to beat, especially when adding the saltiness of feta cheese. Watermelon Feta Salad is great on its own or as a side. If you want to take some of the bite out of the red onions, soak them in water for 15 minutes and drain before using. Mint will oxidize quickly once cut, so be sure not to add the mint until you are ready to serve.
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
3 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
1 cup cucumber, peeled and chopped
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
½ cup red onion, thinly sliced
½ cup chopped mint, plus more for garnish
Salt and pepper, to taste
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar and salt. In a large serving bowl, combine watermelon, cucumber, feta, red onion and mint. Add dressing and toss to coat. Garnish with more mint and a healthy sprinkle of sea salt and pepper.
Broccoli Bacon Salad is how you get a broccoli hater to eat the green stuff. Lightly coated in apple cider vinegar and tossed with almonds, carrots, red onions and bacon, this salad is loaded with flavor and texture.
3 heads broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces
½ red onion, thinly sliced
6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbles
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
Bring 4 cups salted water to boil in a medium saucepan. While waiting for the water to boil, prepare a large bowl with ice water. Add broccoli florets to boiling water and cook until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and place in ice water to stop the cooking process. When cool, drain in a colander.
In a large bowl, combine broccoli, carrots, onion, cranberries, almonds and bacon. In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper. Pour dressing over broccoli mixture and stir to combine.