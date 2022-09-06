Cooler nights, gaggles of geese flying in formation overhead and darker mornings all herald the encroaching autumn many of us love so much.

My flowers in the garden are beginning to lose their luminosity and vibrant colors, the veggies are beginning to ripen, and we are enjoying a bumper crop of especially delicious wild raspberries. They are smaller than their commercial cousins, but what they lack in size they more than make up for in sweetness and flavor.