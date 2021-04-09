Challenges ahead for recycling scramble
Local government officials, businesses and county residents are reviewing options – scrambling might be a better term – to find ways to recycle materials in the wake of Angel of Shavano Recycling’s closure.
Yesterday was the last day the company would accept cans, cardboard and paper, etc. at the various locations around the county.
People naturally want to recycle. Folks hate to put items that can be broken down, refined or reconstituted in the trash.
But the fact is the business of recycling is not viable financially. This is because the market for recycled products is not sufficient to meet expenses inherent in getting waste materials prepared, sorted, compacted and transported to where they can be remanufactured.
For a time, China essentially drove the recycled market, purchasing plastics, paper, cardboard and other materials from around the world. When the Chinese stopped buying recycled stuff about three years ago, however, that market shriveled.
Among the issues for recycling are contamination and transportation. Bob Christiansen, county administrator, said adherence to recycling guidelines was not great, resulting in contaminated recyclables, material that had to be dumped at the landfill instead of being recoverable.
Because of its distance from metro recycling centers in Denver and Colorado Springs, rural counties like Chaffee face additional recycling hurdles. Dan Short, county finance director, said rural communities have lower volumes and longer transport distances to recovery centers. For this reason local governments stepped in to support recycling “because we hear loud and clear that recycling is important for Chaffee County.
“We recognize that if we want to support our community values and ensure local recycling options are available, we also need to support the financial component.”
In Chaffee County local governments budgeted $170,000 for 2021 to be paid to Angel of Shavano Recycling to support its efforts. Proportional to population the county paid $116,210 (68.4 percent); Salida $32,560 (19.1 percent); Buena Vista $15,950 (9.4 percent); and Poncha Springs $5,280 (3.1 percent). And according to a county press release, this financial support for recycling services has increased by 1,100 percent over the past decade.
Even with the subsidy, the company decided to cease operations. That no entity has stepped up to purchase and continue Angel of Shavano’s operation to date, also says something about the recycling market and its viability.
County trash services Chaffee County Waste and Waste Management offer curbside recyclable pickup for customers and said they would be ramping up their recycling efforts.
Whether those efforts can pick up the slack created by Angel of Shavano’s departure remains to be seen. Short term, it’s likely the county will see an increase in waste volume taken to the landfill.
The longer term challenge will be to set in place programs which will increase recycling volumes and decrease materials taken to the landfill.
Public ‘shots’ available
After declining to just 19 cases from Feb. 27-March 21, county coronavirus cases jumped to 44 for the period from March 22 to April 8. Which says the virus remains a serious community threat.
You can help prevent the virus’ spread by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice safety steps including wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining safe distances.
For information on vaccination locations and times go to https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com/.
— MJB