In the midst of our political climate, an active pandemic, and unrest across the country, there is one thing to keep in mind – our kids are watching everything.
I cannot recall the last time in history when children were affiliated with a political party.
When did children stop playing to discuss whether they liked or disliked a presidential candidate?
This poses the question, why? Why are children, now more than ever, exposed to current events?
The answer to this question is easy. We are living in a world where, despite our best efforts, we cannot escape from the news, current events, social media.
And take the good with the bad, our children are along for the ride. According to the CDC, 7.1 percent of U.S. youth ages 3-17 (approximately 4.5 million) have diagnosed anxiety while 3.2 percent (approx. 1.9 million) have diagnosed depression.
Data also suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of children in this age group.
With this being said, how can we monitor the information our children are exposed to, maximize their knowledge, and reduce their stress?
Here are some tips for talking with your young child about current events:
• Minimize your screen time. Be aware of what is playing on the TV in the background. Lead by example. Designate screen-free time for your family to play and interact.
• Talk to your child about your family’s values (kindness, generosity, happiness) and how you can share those values with others. Avoid sharing harsh opinions and political views with your children.
• Talk to your children about what is going well for your family right now. If you are experiencing stress, choose another adult to talk with rather than your children. Be aware that children can and will “carry” stress on behalf of their parents.
• Hold space for your child. Let them ask questions. Don’t lie to your child and explain things to them in an age-appropriate manner.
• Acknowledge your child’s feelings of being scared or anxious and remind them that you will always keep them safe.
Working together, we can teach our children to be kind, caring, and compassionate people.
It is from a place of genuine connection that we are able to hold space for the opinions of others.
Model kindness for your children. Hold the door for a stranger, pay the cashier at the grocery store a compliment, perform a random act of kindness. If we create a generation well versed in empathy, then we are leaving the human race better than we found it.
Heather Soderman is the family services coordinator for Salida School District R32J.