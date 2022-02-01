Community awards: Making a difference!
Each year in January, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce announces recipients of awards presented to individuals, businesses and organizations who have and are making significant community contributions.
This year’s Cornerstone winner, Don Kaess Sr. of Y&K Excavating, was recognized for nearly 50 years of involvement in the county and region, contributing to softball and baseball programs and booster clubs among a wide range of entities. Y&K employees have also been and currently are involved in coaching and a wide variety of youth programs.
“This whole town has been good to us. We’re just thankful we could come here, be here and make a living here,” Mr. Kaess said.
Jim Wilson received the From the Heart Award for his generosity and volunteer spirit. Mr. Wilson retired as Salida superintendent of schools and then served four terms and a total of eight years as state representative from Colorado House District 60, where he served the entire state.
The chamber’s Woman of the Year recipient, Dominique Naccarato, is executive director of the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and was recently elected to the Salida City Council. GARNA is a nonprofit organization promoting natural resource conservation through education and a variety of activities and events.
Man of the Year, Brian Beaulieu, executive director of the county’s Boys & Girls Clubs, paid tribute to the board, staff, volunteers and investors who make the clubs possible. Youth development works in the county, he said, “because so many give their time, their talents and their treasures because they just love kids.”
In the past year the Salida club moved into its own permanent facility, and efforts are underway to establish a similar home for the Buena Vista club.
Chaffee County Public Health received the Business of the Year Award for its efforts on behalf of county residents in battling the coronavirus pandemic of the past two years, among several other initiatives. Accepting the award with team members Emily Anderson, Cassondra Franco and Sandra Morgan, Andrea Carlstrom, director, said community support “means so much to us. We work to protect the community that we love.”
Entrepreneur of the Year Anita Kudasic of American Classic Inn said her family has been in business in Salida for some three decades. She thanked all those who helped with the purchase and subsequent renovation of the motel. “You guys made all the difference for us.”
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club won the Wanted: Not Dead But Alive Award for its efforts providing $125,000 in scholarships, $150,000 in grants and giving out some 23,000 books involving nearly 900 kids in the community.
The chamber’s community awards are given out in recognition of the efforts that make Salida, Poncha Springs, the county and region a better place to live, work and play.
Congratulations to this year’s award winners. You have and are making a difference in this community, in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Janet Burkhart
Longtime Salida resident Janet Burkhart died earlier this month at her home in Missouri. Through her decades in Salida, Mrs. Burkhart was involved in a variety of programs, from Longfellow Parents to Campfire Girls, the Scouts, Salida school booster clubs to the Grainery and St. Joseph Church.
A past chamber Woman of the Year, she showed her love for her community through her volunteer work. Condolences to her family and her many friends.
— MJB