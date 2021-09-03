‘Extraordinary success’ or betrayal, black eye?
In his speech this week, President Joe Biden hailed the airlift removing Americans, Afghan allies and others from war-torn Afghanistan an “extraordinary success.” Many if not a majority of Americans would disagree, would term the withdrawal a debacle, a betrayal, a black eye.
How the president could cheer a pullout while leaving some 100 American citizens and thousands of Afghans who supported and worked for U.S. forces to fend for themselves, to find their own way out of the country now under control of the Taliban, is beyond comprehension.
Some say the Biden administration was only following what President Donald Trump had agreed to last year, that those terms had to be met.
If this is the case, then why did President Biden not follow his predecessor’s policies on immigration, on energy, on foreign policy?
The facts are the president and his advisors grossly overestimated the Afghan government’s ability to hold off the Taliban and when it became obvious that that government was crumbling, refused to assist Americans and Afghans in getting to safety or to extend the withdrawal to allow for their safe exit from the country.
Leaving U.S. citizens and war allies at the mercy of the Taliban amounts to a debacle for U.S. foreign policy, an unspeakable betrayal of loyalty and a black eye on American history that will not soon be forgiven or forgotten.
Continuing to serve
After 40 years in education in Kansas and Colorado as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent, and after eight years arguing and fighting for schools as a state representative, Jim Wilson continues his efforts to benefit the state’s students.
Gov. Jared Polis this summer appointed the former Salida schools superintendent to the Colorado Commission on Higher Education, an 11-member board charged with drafting higher ed policies and implementing those directives through the state Department of Education.
As Mr. Wilson has said, higher education is changing. Where past emphasis has been on university degrees, the focus now is on students getting an education in a marketable trade or skill, in occupations that don’t require a college diploma.
This is not exactly a new line of thinking for him. For years he has been advocating for students getting marketable skills – as well as college degrees – while heading up Salida schools and then in his four two-year terms in the state Legislature.
He is also a proponent of coming up with programs for the one-third of high school graduates who start a higher ed path but then drop out without a degree. The need is to increase the completion rate, he has said, to help these students re-enter the process and get a degree or certification.
“We need to make training more accessible to the majority,” he said, to help those young people who are being passed over and have to join the workforce without the training they need.
It was for thinking and advocacy such as this that Gov. Polis appointed him to the CCHE. In a Colorado Politics article, the governor said, “Jim Wilson’s willingness to work across the aisle for and to stand up for the people of Colorado, especially students, is a textbook perfect example of bipartisanship.”
The governor added that Mr. Wilson will bring experience and passion to his new role, helping more students get degrees and certificates, unlocking greater earning potential and success for more young Coloradans.
Congratulations and thanks, too, Jim Wilson, for your continuing service to students and Colorado.
— MJB