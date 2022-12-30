Newest improvements add to city’s defining ‘American river town’
The latest physical improvements to Salida’s river experience came without a lot of fanfare.
Yes, a couple of dozen folks might have attended the ground-breaking, or make that water-waving, on the river, but save for a few Mountain Mail stories, the latest on page 7 in Tuesday’s edition, the accompanying hoopla has been minimal.
The new improvements referred to above are the recently completed Scout Wave on the Arkansas below and to the east of Salida Rotary Amphitheater, the newly constructed wooden steps downstream and east of the wave, and the walkway and landscaping across the river.
No, not earth-shaking or even that expensive as projects go, but significant in that they add additional pieces to the river features that make Salida a special place.
If anyone gave out awards for a unique, beautiful and friendly river experience, Salida would take top honors hands down.
The features include a six-block water-level walk (OK, so you have to step up and around the bandshell), the aforementioned Scout Wave, the mammoth old F Street Bridge, restaurants right on the river, beach areas, river floating, swimming, boating, trout fishing, a park and conference center that date to the 1880s and Salida’s earliest days, a heavily used (in summer) outdoor bandstand, kids’ playground, historic Scout building for meetings, climbing wall, site of a world-renowned whitewater community festival approaching its 75th anniversary, a historic downtown that’s just steps away and, of course, the spectacular free-flowing river that is the centerpiece in itself of the cumulative attraction.
The Scout Wave will provide endless hours of fun for water sports enthusiasts, not to mention its entertainment value for watchers taking in the water antics.
While they require some effort and care to use, the wooden steps, just upstream from a rock staircase, in itself something of a work of art, offer another park-to-river access.
And on the river’s north bank the new walk down to the river and related landscaping are the first of what likely will be many more improvements to the Arkansas’ north bank.
Congratulations and thanks to the city council, administrative staff and city crews and contractor responsible for making the latest projects a reality.
All the river features didn’t just happen overnight. The improvements started in the 1980s with years of cleanup efforts of what was at the time an embarrassing riverside dump and trash pit. As the cleanup progressed, the features started coming, one by one, spaced a few years apart, none of them individually earth-shattering.
But now, with all the elements taken together, and the unique experience they provide to a wide range of folks using them, Salida literally defines and owns the term “American river town.”
Take a stroll along the river yourself, or with family and friends, and see what you think.
Happy New Year snow
While some might be ambling along the river, 20 miles or so west, skiers and boarders will be shussing down Monarch Mountain’s slopes.
Thanks to this week’s storms and a foot-and-a-half of new snow – and more in the weekend forecast – Monarch today boasts a 42-inch base, great powder and some of the best early-season skiing and boarding conditions in years.
And all just in time for a busy last weekend of the Christmas holiday break. Happy New Year!
— MJB