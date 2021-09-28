Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer and folk festival. Held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, it is a 16- to 18-day festival that runs from mid- or late September to the first Sunday in October with more than 6 million people from around the world attending the event each year.
This year, the festival runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 3. Oktoberfest is an important part of Bavarian culture, having been held since the year 1810.
King Ludwig I married Princess Therese of Sax-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810. Citizens of Munich were invited to attend festivities on the fields in front of the city gates to celebrate the royal event. Horse racing, celebrations and copious consumption of beer were so successful the event was repeated in 1811 and thus started the annual tradition.
You don’t have to be German to enjoy beer, brats or pretzels dipped in beer-kissed cheese sauce. If you want to try something a little different this year, any one of the recipes will make a great dinner for guests.
Pork Schnitzel
with Buttermilk
Ranch Sauce
Pork Schnitzel with Buttermilk Ranch Sauce is a lighter version of the classic German dish. Total preparation time is about 25 minutes.
Ingredients:
¼ cup sour cream
1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
2 tablespoons low-fat buttermilk
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
¼ cup milk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
¾ cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
½ teaspoon garlic powder
4 4-ounce boneless center-cut loin pork chops, trimmed and pounded to 1/8-inch thickness
2 tablespoons olive oil
Prep:
For buttermilk ranch sauce, combine sour cream, dill, buttermilk, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; set aside. Combine egg and milk in another shallow bowl. In a large, shallow bowl combine breadcrumbs, parsley, garlic powder and remaining pepper.
Dip pork in milk mixture and sprinkle both sides with the remaining salt. Dredge pork in breadcrumb mixture. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When hot add the oil. Cook chops 3 minutes on each side or until done. Serve with buttermilk ranch sauce ladled on top. Baby carrots and peas add color to the plate and complement the ranch sauce nicely.
German
Beef Rouladen
German Beef Rouladen is a German staple and much easier to make than most people think.
Ingredients:
¼ cup Dijon mustard
8 4-ounce pieces of round steak pounded to ¼ inch thick
½ cup onion, minced
2 teaspoons paprika
2 teaspoons each salt and pepper
8 slices bacon
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 12-ounce can beef broth
1¼ cups water
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup warm water
¼ cup sour cream
Prep:
Spread ½ tablespoon mustard over one side of each piece of meat. Sprinkle onion, paprika, salt and pepper evenly over the steaks. Lay one piece of bacon on each piece of meat. Roll the steaks jelly-roll style and secure with toothpicks.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When shimmering, add meat, cooking on all sides until browned. Add beef broth and water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes.
Remove meat rolls to a platter. Strain broth mixture and return the liquid to the pan. Whisk together the cornstarch and water. Slowly pour the slurry into the skillet, stirring constantly until the sauce has thickened, about 2 or 3 minutes. Stir in sour cream and return the meat rolls to the sauce to warm up. Serve immediately with mashed potatoes and steamed red cabbage.
Pork Cordon Bleu
with Lemon
Pan Sauce for 2
Pork Cordon Bleu with Lemon Pan Sauce for 2 is just as delicious as its chicken cordon bleu counterpart and can be doubled for company or a larger family.
Ingredients for the pork:
2 thin-cut boneless pork loin cutlets
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 slices Swiss or Gruyere cheese
2 slices deli ham
Ingredients for breading:
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 egg, lightly beaten
½ cup seasoned breadcrumbs
Ingredients for sauce:
3 tablespoons butter
Juice from ½ of a large lemon
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
3 tablespoons chicken stock or dry white wine
Prep:
Pound cutlets with a meat mallet until very thin. Season with salt and pepper, then divide mustard between the two pieces of meat. Place a piece of ham and a piece of cheese on each cutlet. Roll up tightly and secure with a toothpick or skewer. Place on plate, cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put flour and breadcrumbs on two plates and egg in a small, shallow bowl. Coat meat first in flour, then egg and lastly the breadcrumbs. Heat a thin layer of oil in an ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Fry meat until golden brown on all sides. Place skillet in oven and cook for 8 minutes.
Remove pork from oven to a platter and return skillet to stovetop over medium heat. Add butter and cook, stirring constantly, until butter turns golden brown. Stir in lemon juice, parsley and stock or wine, cooking another 30 seconds.
To serve, cut pork rolls in half diagonally and spoon lemon sauce on top. Long-grain rice and a veggie of your choice will round out the meal.