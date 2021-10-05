We humans are not the only ones who dream. So do our cats and dogs. In fact, scientists believe that most vertebrates dream on a regular basis.
Watching our pets slumber, we often observe their ears twitching, lips moving, bodies quivering, paws jerking or legs running. We hear little yips, soft growls or meows. They are dreaming.
We smile and wonder what they are dreaming about. Equally intrigued scientists are doing research to figure out animal dreams, deepening our understanding of our feline and canine companions.
Researchers have learned that our pets, just like us humans, go through several sleep cycles that include periods of wakefulness, followed by rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and non-rapid-eye-movement sleep.
REM sleep is the period where the most memorable dreams occur. Vivid dreams are believed to be one way the body processes information and experiences that have occurred during waking hours.
One of the most notable experiments to indicate animals dream involved lab rats. Rats ran in mazes during the day while scientists monitored their brain activity. The researchers then compared that brain activity to what occurred during REM sleep, finding the same areas lit up in the rats’ brains.
These results suggested to the researchers that animals tend to dream about their day, just as humans do. Additional studies allowed scientists to conclude that animals have complex dreams and can remember and replay long sequences of events when they are asleep.
Intensive research has continued with cats and dogs, finding the same results. Our pets dream to process their daily activities.
In sleep, our dogs may be chasing a squirrel, romping in the yard or cuddling next to us. Our cats may be playing with a favorite toy, sharpening their nails on their scratching post or purring while being petted.
They may not be able to crawl up in our laps and relate these dreams, but we can better connect, knowing that as their eyes move rapidly in sleep, they are replaying their day.
At times we may observe thrashing and hear whining. Yes, our furry friend is having a nightmare. We are tempted to wake him and comfort him as we might a child, but waking an animal, especially a dog, from sound sleep may result in aggressive behavior. It is better to let him awake on his own and then be there to offer comfort and reassurance.
As with humans, not all cats and dogs dream the same. The young dream more often because they are learning about their world and so have more information to process. Smaller cats and dogs seem to dream more often for shorter periods of time while the larger ones dream less often but for longer periods of time.
Our cats sleep between 12 and 16 hours a day, and our dogs sleep about half the day, which means they have many opportunities to dream and many chances for us to lovingly say, “Sweet dreams, my furry friend. Sleep, knowing I love you.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.