Sunday night I made a recipe I hadn’t made in a couple of years. I kept thinking about it and finally dug the recipe out of one of my overcrowded recipe boxes. I know it’s not trendy to use recipe cards or boxes anymore, but I relish pulling out a recipe written by my mother or grandmother. It makes me feel connected to them in a real way.
I loved watching my grandma in the kitchen. She always hummed a tune, tossed in a dash of this or that after tasting her creation and looked utterly content bustling around playing with her numerous gadgets. Love of any kitchen gadget available is something I inherited from her.
I even like the cards I wrote decades ago, the tattered ones with the torn corners, faded writing and food stains. The worse looking the card, the better tasting the recipe.
Moroccan
Spiced Chicken
The recipe I made the other night was Moroccan Spiced Chicken. This recipe is so simple, but the fragrance of all the spices will fill the house and the meat is so juicy.
Ingredients:
1½ tablespoons paprika
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, about 1¼ pounds
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Prep:
Whisk paprika, salt, cumin, allspice and cinnamon in a large shallow dish until well combined. Heat oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Coat both sides of the chicken with spice mix. The oil will be hot enough when shimmering. Add all the chicken into the pan and cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, until the juices run clear.
To dress this dish up, make some boxed couscous, adding raisins while cooking, and top with chicken and slices of papaya on the side.
Lemon Pistachio
Chicken
Lemon Pistachio Chicken is not only quick, 25 minutes cook and prep time, but takes it easy on the waistline as well while packing a ton of flavor. Hot cooked rice and baby carrots are great sides for this dish.
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, about 1¼ pounds
2 teaspoons lemon pepper
3 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons lemon zest
¼ cup chopped pistachios, toasted*
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Lemon slices
Prep:
Flatten each chicken breast to ¼-inch thickness between two sheets of plastic wrap. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with lemon pepper. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Cook chicken, lemon juice and lemon zest 10 to 15 minutes, turning chicken once and stirring juice mixture occasionally until juices from the chicken run clear. Serve chicken on rice with the pan juices, nuts and lemon slices.
*To toast the nuts, bake uncovered in an ungreased shallow baking dish or pan in a 350-degree oven, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes or until nuts are golden brown.
Honey Pecan
Chicken
Honey Pecan Chicken is a dish so easy to make on the grill. Fresh green beans from the garden and a simple salad are all you need for a complete meal delicious enough to serve company.
Chicken ingredients:
¼ cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons water
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
3 to 3 ½-pound whole fryer chicken, cut into fourths
Honey Pecan Sauce ingredients:
3 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 to 3 tablespoons chopped and toasted pecans
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
Prep:
Heat coals or gas grill to medium heat. Meanwhile, toast pecans to boost the flavor of the nuts and to make them crunchy by cooking them in a small skillet over medium-low heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently until they begin to brown. Then stir them constantly until golden brown. Whisk cooled nuts and other sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
For the chicken, add butter, lemon juice, water, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper to a small saucepan. Cook over low heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Brush butter mixture on the skin side of chicken pieces.
Cover and grill chicken, skin side up, 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 25 to 35 minutes. Turn and brush with butter mixture. Cover and grill 35 to 45 minutes longer, brushing with butter mixture 2 or 3 more times.
Chicken is done when juices run clear and chicken is no longer pink when cut in the thickest part of the meat. Place chicken on a platter and drizzle with honey pecan sauce.