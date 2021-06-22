Recently I ran into a friend at Walmart who was looking for a road atlas for a trip she was heading out of town on.
We thought hard about the last time we had used one, as we haven’t done much traveling in the past year, and agreed there is a certain comfort in having an updated one in your car for such trips.
When was the last time I had used one – a year, a month? In my last career, I had extended time off during the summer months and road atlases came in handy.
I would choose a destination, pack the kids in the car and hit the road. During those summer trips, I would buy the kids a “Rand McNally Kids’ Road Atlas – Backseat Book Edition” to allow them to be a part of our adventure.
Giving them a road atlas of their own allowed for negotiations of which historic or not-so-historic landmarks to visit, identifying larger towns to stop for food in order to have a better selection, even deciding where the best gas stops would be.
I love road maps, just like I prefer a physical book over an e-book. I trust my ability to read a map over the intelligence of my GPS, at least when embarking on a longer trip.
A road map allows for visualization of where you are, where you are going and what you will pass in between.
Road maps are accurate (if they are current), and they won’t freeze up on you. Maps connect you to your surroundings, spatially and directionally, using your brain to estimate time and mileage. Maps grant you more flexibility of travel, allowing for detours and spontaneity.
Reading a map gets me excited and gives me the feeling of wanderlust, adventures to come. I hope one day my kids have the same feeling, where they sit at the kitchen table, read a map, make a plan and understand there are endless places to see, opportunities and experiences to be had.
If you have a desire to travel but can’t right now, or if you merely want books about road trips that will take you along for the ride, try one of these:
Adult:
“On the Road” by Jack Kerouac.
“The Red Car” by Marcy Dermansky.
“Travels with Charley” by John Steinbeck.
“The Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselle.
“Blue Highways” by William Least Heat-Moon.
“Lake Success” by Gary Shteyngart.
“American Nomads” by Richard Grant.
Young Adult
“Amy & Roger’s Epic Detour” by Morgan Matson.
“Jess, Chuck and the Road Trip to Infinity” by Kristin Clark.
“An Abundance of Katherines” by John Green.
“Born to Rock” by Gordon Korman.
“Stranger Than Fiction” by Chris Colfer.
Juvenile:
“The Travel Book” by Malcolm Croft.
“LaRue Across America” by Mark Teague.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” by Jeff Kinney.
“Are We There Yet?” By Dan Yaccarino.
“Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.