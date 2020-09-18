The smoke robbed the sunlight of its usual heat, lending a watery orange glow to the light, while the forest seemed eerily silent for the middle of the day.
We’d hoped that as we gained elevation we’d perhaps rise above the worst of the haze, but the taste of the West burning settled at our throats, if anything becoming stronger the higher we climbed.
The trail cut across several scree slopes. We stepped gingerly among the jagged boulders, then settled into a steady pace once back on more even ground. Aspen and pine reached skyward all around us, their ability to take root and flourish in such hard, uncompromising ground a constant marvel.
This has been the year of searching for silver linings, some self-evident, others requiring the faith that they will manifest with time. We reflected on one such silver lining as we hiked.
“With the kids coming home in March,” she said, “it seems like summer has been longer than usual, like a bonus.”
Summer, the most fleeting of the seasons. We hadn’t expected to have both our children, now young adults, back under our roof for such an extended time again, their childhood now passed like summer itself.
Once, while in my early thirties, I returned home to live with my parents for a time, fair to say not under circumstances of my choosing. I now look back upon those months with gratitude, for two reasons.
First, as adults we rarely spend extended time with our parents, and doing so gave me the opportunity to view them, and get to know them, in a different light. Secondly, it made me realize that you never stop being a parent, and your children never cease to be your children.
The first few weeks with our own brood back under our roof constituted a period of adjustment. Not only had we raised a couple of strong, opinionated young women, they often meshed like chalk and cheese. One regarded lockdown as something of a godsend, the perfect excuse to remain closeted in her room, undisturbed by the outside world. The other, needing constant challenge and busyness, saw her plans of a city internship followed by study abroad replaced by the prospect of small-town confinement. For our part, a home that had seemed big enough to raise two children seemed to shrink in proportion to their age.
Adjustments were made, boundaries established, and silver linings began to manifest. Mealtimes became the opportunity to expand culinary horizons and recount the day around the diner table. Mountains were climbed that had been spoken about, but never attempted. Fly rods that had remained in their cases for years yielded their primary benefit, which doesn’t involve actually catching fish. We got to hike to high lakes, and bike mountain passes. Nightly walks on the trail became opportunities to sound out ideas and plan for the future.
Now, as Kym and I hiked through the haze, we each reflected on the past few months. Both of the girls were now back at their respective studies, and home seemed quiet, tidier, and a touch empty, as a result. Yet I’m sure each of us will look back on this summer of face masks, wild fires and social unrest with a certain fondness and gratitude. It took a virus to help us refocus on the important things in life.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.