Xylitol is a lower-calorie sugar substitute found naturally in berries, plums, corn, oats, mushrooms, lettuce, trees and some other fruits. While humans tolerate this substance, dogs and cats do not.
With Easter coming , there are bound to be sugary foods in many homes. Homes with resident pets. Check for this in foods fed to your pets or, better yet, eliminate any foods with this substance in it. Xylitol can be seriously dangerous and sometimes fatal.
Some everyday products now contain xylitol: butter, candy, of course, chocolate, peanut butter and toothpaste. My dogs love peanut butter, and I always check the container before buying any. Chocolate is no doubt a no-no anytime. Birch sugar is another name for this dangerous sweetener.
The pet toxicology experts at Pet Poison Hotline report that with the increasing use of xylitol in so many different foods the number of xylitol poisoning cases has increased dramatically.
For your information: The Pet Poison Hotline is reached at 800-213-6680. There is a $65 fee per incident, which includes follow-up consultations for that particular case. Far less expensive than a visit to the veterinarian. (Although I would be sorely tempted to forget the cost and call my vet anyway.)
What are the effects of xylitol poisoning? In dogs symptoms include vomiting, low blood sugar, decreased activity, weakness, collapses and seizures. For cats even a small exposure can result in low blood sugar and kidney problems.
Keep your pets safe this Easter and opt for Xylitol/birch sugar-free foods.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.