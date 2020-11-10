When my next door neighbor moved in, she introduced me to her very friendly and adventurous cat, Merlot.
She explained that Merlot was healthier being free to roam outdoors during the day and that I might see him in my yard. Merlot wears a collar and is microchipped. There is no “mistaking his identity.”
Unfortunately, not all pet owners take these responsible actions with their indoor/outdoor cats.
Far too often these curious cats wander too far and get lost. A well-meaning person, finds them and turns them into a shelter, hoping their staff can find their owners.
Sadly, without ID and owners who surprisingly do not search for their lost pets, they often cannot be returned. They take up valuable shelter space until a forever home can be found.
It is a situation that has become a problem for shelters, including our own Ark-Valley Humane Society. It is a problem that does not have to occur.
The first part of a solution starts with more responsible pet ownership.
If you have a cat who truly benefits from roaming outdoors and you are willing to risk the potential dangers, be certain you have him wear identification, including his name, yours and your phone number.
Microchipping is also beneficial in reuniting you with your pet should he get lost.
Observe and learn when and where your cat roams. Let your neighbors know the cat belongs to you.
If your cat is away longer than normal, look for him. If you cannot find him, contact your local shelter about your missing cat and include a photo.
The second part of a solution lies with us good Samaritans who believe we are rescuing a stray, homeless cat.
We need to become familiar with neighborhood cats in order to not mistake them for stray nor feral cats and know how to distinguish among indoor/outdoor, stray and feral cats.
Indoor/outdoor cats look well fed with clean, well-kept coats. They are likely to be friendly.
Feral cats also keep fairly well groomed because they are used to being outdoors and fending for themselves, but they will run when you approach.
Stray cats are lost or have run away which means they will normally have unkempt, grungy coats.
They are probably thinner because they are not used to hunting nor finding food for themselves.
They may or may not be approachable depending on the effects of their trauma.
If you believe you have found a stray or feral cat, call your local shelter. They can assist you in trapping a feral cat that has not been neutered and advise you on how to safely capture a stray.
For Ark-Valley Humane Society, call (719) 395-2737. They have a Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program for feral cats and will take in strays.
Just be certain you are not “Mistaking the Identify” of the cat you find and owners, identify your indoor/outdoor cats!
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.