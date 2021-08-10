A couple of weeks ago I shared my Moroccan Spiced Chicken recipe I located hiding in one of my recipe boxes. Turns out I had some other tasty recipes tucked away in there I haven’t made in a while. This week there is no theme to the column, just some good food sure to please your family and friends.
Bacon Swiss Penne
Bacon Swiss Penne is one of those good for your soul casseroles you just can’t get enough of. Crusty French bread and a side salad made from all the fresh veggies in your garden are perfect sides.
Ingredients:
12 ounces penne pasta, cooked according to package directions
13 bacon strips
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch cubes
3 tablespoons butter
6 green onions, chopped
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
4 cups 2 percent milk
3 cups (12 ounces) cheddar cheese, shredded
1½ cups Swiss cheese, shredded
1½ cups frozen peas, thawed
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon dried thyme
Dash of pepper flakes
Topping:
¾ cup dry bread crumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Dried parsley
Prep:
While the pasta is cooking, cook bacon in batches in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels. Drain oil, reserving 4 teaspoons of drippings. Sauté chicken in butter over medium heat until no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Add onions and cook a minute longer.
Stir in flour until blended and gradually add milk, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes or until thickened. Add cheeses, peas, pepper, thyme, pepper flakes and bacon.
Drain penne and add to the chicken. Toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish/pan. In a small bowl, combine bread crumbs and butter. Sprinkle over chicken mixture. Sprinkle with desired amount of parsley. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.
Apricot Rosemary
Pork Medallions
Apricot Rosemary Pork Medallions are a good way to try fruit and meat together. The recipe is simple and will make enough for leftovers.
Ingredients:
2 1-pound pork tenderloins
½ cup seasoned bread crumbs
2 tablespoons olive oil
6 cups fresh broccoli florets
2/3 cup apricot preserves
¼ cup white wine or chicken broth
2 to 3 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced, or ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper
51/3 cups cooked brown rice, prepared according to package directions
Prep:
Cut each tenderloin crosswise into 8 1-inch slices. Place bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. Dip pork slices into crumbs, patting bread crumbs to make sure they adhere to the meat.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add pork in batches, cooking 3 to 4 minutes per side or until a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees.
Meanwhile, steam broccoli florets 4 to 6 minutes or until tender. In a small saucepan, mix preserves, wine, rosemary, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until preserves are melted. Serve pork over rice with apricot sauce drizzled on top and a side of broccoli.
Beef and
Spinach Lo Mein
Chinese food rarely tastes as good at home as it does in a restaurant, but this Beef and Spinach Lo Mein is pretty close.
Ingredients:
¼ cup hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon water
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
16 ounces top round steak, thinly sliced
6 ounces uncooked spaghetti
4 teaspoons oil, divided
1 8-ounce can water chestnuts
2 green onions, white and green parts, sliced
1 10-ounce package fresh spinach
Prep:
In a small bowl, mix hoisin sauce, soy sauce, water, sesame oil, garlic and red pepper flakes. Remove ¼ cup to a large bowl. Add sliced beef and toss to coat. Marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Heat 1½ teaspoons of oil until shimmering in a large nonstick skillet. Stir fry half of the beef about 2 minutes. Remove from pan and fry second half of the beef 2 minutes. Remove to a plate with the other beef. Add remaining oil and when hot stir fry water chestnuts and green onions until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in spinach and remaining hoisin sauce mixture, cooking until spinach is wilted. Add beef and noodles, tossing to combine, and heat through.