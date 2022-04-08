Lodging tax change could help supply workforce housing
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law HB 22-1117, a measure that allows counties to use up to 90 percent of lodging tax revenues for workforce housing, childcare programs or to enhance visitor experiences.
The bill received strong bipartisan support. It was sponsored by state Sens. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) and Don Coram (R-Montrose) and Reps. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) and Marc Catlin (R-Montrose).
Up to now, county lodging tax funds had to be used for promoting and marketing tourism.
Chaffee County voters approved a 1.9 percent lodging tax in 1990. The tax generated about $1.1 million in revenues for the county in 2021.
Because the tax initially required voter approval, changing what the tax can be used for must also be approved by voters. Commissioners have not addressed the matter but, in theory, the question could be put before county voters on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
“If the tourism community, and the industry, needs housing because they need workers to be able to power the tourism industry, that should be an allowable use of funds, too,” Polis said in signing the bill, in remarks quoted in the Summit Daily.
Gov. Polis said marketing efforts are not as necessary if the tourism industry cannot adequately serve the visitors who are already here.
With single-family homes in the county selling for a median price of $600,000, condos and townhomes for $350,000-$400,000 and rents hitting $2,000-plus per month, HB 22-1117 provides a potential source to fund affordable housing and childcare projects.
For years, commercial raft guides came to the county for a summer season and lived in their cars or in tents because they could not afford to rent.
In recent years, those working at any number of lower-paying jobs in the county have taken to living in their cars or tents because of increasing rental costs. And this is now the case year-round and not just in summer.
What’s significant is the tax could be an ongoing source for affordable housing funding. Often, grants are a one-time feature for funding affordable housing development. This bill provides an annual source of money for housing and childcare.
The bill states lodging taxes can be used “for activities related to workforce recruitment, management and development and for facilitating and enhancing visitor experiences.”
This gives taxing entities ample flexibility in providing workforce service. Besides, for example, housing for raft guides, the language would cover a range of other tourist-related jobs, from wait staff to lift operators to convenience store employees.
Most jobs in the county relate back in some fashion to “enhancing visitor experiences.”
Give credit to Sens. Donovan and Coram and Reps. Roberts and Catlin for their leadership in sponsoring HB 22-1117.
For the past three decades, lodging tax has been a critical source of marketing funds to help promote the county in competition with the state’s major resorts.
But as Gov. Polis has said, providing services to visitors is as important to the tourism industry as attracting those visitors is in the first place.
The legislation is a logical step toward ensuring that communities have the staff to provide those services in years to come.
MJB