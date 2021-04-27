Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.