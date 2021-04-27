It’s reasonable to assume that all of us appreciate a dog who is well-socialized, well-mannered and well-adjusted – a dog who reacts in a friendly manner toward other people, including children and other dogs.
A walk down the street with a well-socialized dog is a pleasure, but there are several things to pay attention to or to actively do to get your pup to that point.
Keep in mind that each dog or pup is different, just like humans. Some are timid and shy while others are naturally outgoing. Keep your dog’s personality in mind.
I have two big dogs, and one is young and shy and easily frightened by anything she perceives as new or out of place. She spent time the other day barking at a stuffed animal a friend sent me that I placed on the kitchen window sill. But the other, older dog is overly friendly and apparently believes he is loved by everyone and should be greeting accordingly. I need to remind myself of this if I’m walking around town with either one.
One thing I’ve discovered is that a properly fitted harness makes it much easier to control and makes walks a lot easier on both you and your dog. Who really wants someone pulling a collar around your neck? Please make sure your pup has a tag and is chipped. (I am so upset when I see the number of dogs and cats found around the county and taken to the shelter waiting for their people to reclaim them.)
First, starting early in a pup’s life is elemental. As soon as you are given the go-ahead from your veterinarian that it’s safe to expose your dog/pup to other dogs in crowded areas, begin socializing your pup by introducing him/her to new places and new people and new sounds. Be sure you have the appropriate vaccines and preventatives that are needed or required.
As a starter, perhaps simply walking around your neighborhood is enough. If you live out in the country, you may need to take your dog into town. I’d start on the less frequented walking paths in and around town and then venture downtown later. Note how your dog behaves when encountering unfamiliar people with their dogs.
Next, introduce your dog or pup to a variety of situations: different sized dogs, different noises, different sized humans, as in toddlers who tend to get overexcited and attempt to run up to a dog or even to hug a dog they are unfamiliar with. Dogs are not crazy about hugs anyway, especially from a stranger.
Then after observing your pup’s reaction to another dog or puppy and to children and adults, adjust your reaction. If it’s a positive experience, give heaps of praise. If it didn’t go as well as you would have liked, remove yourself and the dog from that situation, and if over time he/she behaves more positively, layer on that praise again. A more timid dog may require more time to feel comfortable in unfamiliar surroundings and around strangers.
Finally, realize that some dogs are just not going to like kids or other dogs or, for that matter, some people. If you need help from a professional trainer, don’t hesitate to seek out someone. Trainers know so much more about canine behavior than most of us and might prove to be the best thing you do for you and your dog or puppy.
At the end we just want our dogs to be happy and healthy and trustworthy around others. It may take a bit more effort from you to achieve this, but it is so worth it. Happy walking!
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.