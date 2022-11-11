Housing: yes and no
Salida and Chaffee County voters said yes to affordable housing local questions in Tuesday’s general election, but only as long as someone else – i.e., visitors – was paying the bill.
County voters approved question 1A changing the use of the 1.9 percent lodging tax to give 60 percent to housing and childcare, leaving 40 percent for traditional marketing and promotion.
Salida voters approved hiking the city’s annual occupational licensing tax on short-term rentals to $1,000 by a 55-45 percent margin.
City voters only narrowly approved – by a mere 49 votes – a $15 per room per night tax, regardless of whether a room was occupied or not. The vote was 1,666 in favor of 2B with 1,617 opposed, 50.75 percent favoring, 49.25 percent opposing.
Funds generated by the two city questions are to be used for affordable housing programs.
Colorado voters narrowly approved, 51-49 percent, Proposition 123 – without raising taxes, of course – which would take a slice out of the state’s general fund each year to be used for affordable housing programs.
Voters countywide, however, were decisively less generous when asked to help fund affordable housing through a property tax. Voters nixed 6A, Chaffee Housing Authority’s proposed 3.5-mill levy, 69 percent opposed and 31 percent in favor.
The question now is how to take affordable housing proceeds resulting from the election from the city and county and whatever can be had from the state, and putting it into a comprehensive, viable, efficient local program.
Back to drafting table
Salida voters put a hold on the Salida Bottling Co. development on First Street by a 55-45 percent margin, sending developers back to the drafting table on a proposed 16-unit project, including four designated deed-restricted units. The result appears to be voters venting frustrations with new housing that, for the most part, only those from outside the county have the means to purchase.
In other local questions, voters believe that two county commissioner terms of four years each are plenty. Seventy-six percent of county voters gave a resounding “hell no” to a third four-year term.
Rounding out local questions, city voters gave their approval to conveying ownership of Salida Community Center to the not-for-profit Salida Senior Citizens Inc. and its board of directors.
A civic leader lost
With a fleet of state-of-the-art ambulances, medical helicopters based at the hospital and teams of professionally trained emergency medical staffers, it’s difficult to imagine a half-century back when Chaffee County did not have ambulance services.
And when the first ambulances – if you can call them that – did come on scene, they were literally funeral hearses with little more than first aid kits to treat patients.
Using his U.S. Army medic training and experience honed in the jungles of Vietnam, in the mid-1970s Carl Hasselbrink put together the county’s first emergency medical teams and first ambulances as the county’s first emergency medical director.
This was just one of the programs Carl put his mind and heart into. Others were the Jaycees, American Legion, VFW and Elks. With his family, at the Elks, among other efforts, Carl arranged and funded free Veterans Day Dinners for several years and has been placing flags on veterans’ graves on countless Memorial Day weekends.
A community leader who led by example, Carl died Oct. 31. Thanks to his efforts and leadership over a half century, Salida and the county are better places to live, work, play and visit.
— MJB