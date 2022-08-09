Last week I included recipes in this column about cooking in aluminum foil for quick cleanup and as a way to avoid heating up your house in the summer. Not sure if my husband, Paul, actually liked the recipes, but he asked me to create this column with more aluminum foil recipes so he could write the snappy headline you are reading this week. The things we do to keep our loved ones happy!
Hopefully, you will find these recipes delicious and easy. There are definitely better things to do in summer than slave over a hot stove.
Grilled Salmon in Foil with Garlic Butter creates a savory, juicy salmon dish that is steamed to perfection on the grill or in the oven. Total time for cooking and prep is 30 minutes, which makes this a perfect dish for a weeknight meal.
1½ pounds fresh salmon, skin on with pin bones removed
4 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
Pinch of Cajun seasoning, if desired
Preheat grill to 400 degrees or your oven to 400 degrees. Place salmon skin side down on a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil. You can cook one large fillet or cut the salmon into individual fillets and make a packet for each person.
In a small bowl, mix melted butter, garlic, chives, salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning, if using. Spread mixture evenly over the salmon. To make a complete meal, add zucchini, asparagus spears, cherry tomatoes or thinly sliced onions. Seal the packet tightly. If just cooking the salmon on the grill, cook 15 to 16 minutes or until the salmon reaches 135 degrees. If adding the veggies, cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before unwrapping.
In the oven, cook 15 minutes with or without the veggies. Allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.
Chicken Fajita Foil Packets can also be cooked on the grill or in the oven and are tasty year-round.
1½ cups instant rice, brown or white
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thighs or a combination of the two
2 bell peppers, any color, sliced into thin strips
1 medium-large purple onion, peeled and sliced into thin strips
1 packet of fajita or taco seasoning, divided
Small flour tortillas, heated
Combine rice, water and 2 tablespoons of the fajita or taco seasoning and stir. Set aside for 5 minutes. Add chicken, bell peppers and onion to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with oil and season with remaining fajita or taco seasoning. Stir gently to make sure everything is coated. Coat 4 12-inch pieces of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Divide rice and remaining liquid evenly among the pieces of foil. Place chicken and veggies on top of the rice. Bring up the sides of the foil, sealing the ends tightly closed.
To cook on the grill, preheat the grill to medium-high, about 400 degrees. Add foil packets and close the lid. Cook for 10-13 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. If cooking in the oven, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place foil packets on a baking sheet and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink. Add toppings and enjoy.
Grilled Pineapple and Chicken Foil Packets are slathered in a sweet and savory teriyaki sauce and go from prep to table in 30 minutes. No need to wait for the weekend to make this dish. Minute Rice is a quick and easy side for this dish.
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1½-inch pieces.
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 green pepper, seeded and chopped
1 small red onion, peeled and chopped
1 15-ounce can of pineapple chunks
Sesame seeds as garnish, if desired
1 cup Asian toasted sesame dressing
Preheat grill to medium-high. Lay out 4 large pieces of foil, about 18 inches long. In a small bowl whisk together teriyaki sauce and sesame dressing until well incorporated.
Distribute chicken, peppers, onions and pineapple chunks in an even layer across the foil. Sprinkle with pepper and drizzle with sauce. Fold up the sides of the foil and seal shut to keep sauce inside. Grill packets for 10 to 15 minutes, turning over once halfway through. Carefully unwrap foil and check the chicken to make sure it is cooked through. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve immediately.