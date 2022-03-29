Restaurants impacted by COVID-19, staffing
The restaurant business is widely known for the industry’s ups and downs, for openings and closings, new owners and new managers, etc.
That said, the ongoing changes in the business in Salida and Poncha Springs over the past year or two and in recent months and weeks have been acute, well beyond even the “normal” industry upheaval.
Six restaurants – Lost Cajun, Firefly, Uptown Grill, Shallots, Los Girasoles and Grimo’s Italian Restaurant, among others – have closed.
Two others, Patio Pancake and Wallbangers, have announced they are for sale while they continue to operate.
A common theme in the closings and changes is the difficulty in operating the past two years with the pandemic and with challenges in finding employees.
Two years ago, in spring 2020, as the coronavirus took hold in the county and across the country, restaurants were forced to close for several weeks to in-person service, offering only takeout and pickup.
When in-person service resumed in early summer, eateries were required to spread out their tables to reduce close contact among customers, as well as to deal with a mask mandate for customers and staff.
One of the comments made at the time was that if a restaurant had difficulty operating with its full number of tables and customers, how could it expect to be profitable and stay in business operating at just half its pre-virus table and customer count.
While restrictions have since been lifted, for many restaurants pre-pandemic customer traffic has been disrupted and has not returned to pre-2020 levels. Some diners are simply not eating out as they had in the past, with a resulting reduction in the overall restaurant income pie.
Along with the virus came a critical shortage of wait staff and kitchen help, from cooks to dishwashers. Even though virus restrictions are no longer in place, finding employees to operate is challenging.
In some cases businesses have responded by reducing the number of days open. Instead of operating seven days a week, some now are open just five days or in other instances changed hours of operation.
While some of the restaurants were just getting started when the virus hit, or relatively new, others have been well established. Shallots was in business for 10 years and Grimo’s was a Poncha favorite for decades. And Patio Pancake has been serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week since the mid-1970s, but now operates Thursday-Monday.
Not all the changes in the region’s restaurant trade are entirely due to the virus and difficulty in finding staff. In some cases owners were looking to retire or at least reduce hours and commitment.
But the pandemic and staffing issues have made operating a restaurant – or any business for that matter – just that much more difficult, prompting owners to take action now.
While there have been some additions in new eateries, the end result is a significant change in the county’s south end to dining options for visitors and residents, changes that will take time to resolve.
Congratulations
For the second time in its history, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County have a repeat “Youth of the Year” winner. Kuper Banghart won last year’s award and was named the 2022 winner as well.
As a local club winner he now moves to state, regional and national competition.
Congratulations to Kuper and to all “Youth of the Month” winners of both the Salida and Buena Vista clubs for your inspiration, for setting an example for all those youngsters participating in the county’s two programs.
— MJB