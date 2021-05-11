F Street closures could be summer fixtures
Two blocks of F Street, from Second to First Street and from First to Sackett, will once again be closed to traffic for the coming summer and fall visitor season.
A year ago, the Salida City Council was looking for ways to boost restaurant businesses, hit hard by coronavirus restrictions.
After a negative public response nixed opening city parks to alcohol consumption – drinks presumably brought from restaurants and bars – the council decided to close the two blocks.
At the time we criticized the decision, noting that it would eliminate considerable parking and that the council did not ask the public or F Street merchants for comment before taking action.
By comparison, the coming summer-fall closure came up for discussion in March, and the subject has been brought up at a number of meetings since then, giving the public and merchants ample opportunity for comment.
Opinion seems to largely favor closure, and the concept was popular with visitors. With last summer’s experience, merchants appear supportive.
The walking mall idea for the two blocks will be similar to last year with a handful of changes. For one, a clear 6-foot travel path down the middle of the street will be established, and portable ramps for handicap access will be provided for accessibility to sidewalks.
Other enhancements include four pergolas for shade and seating, new trash and recycling cans, street barricades and signs.
It appears the F Street closures could become a Salida summer fixture, especially so if in coming months they again prove popular with local residents, visitors and merchants.
New district makeup?
According to census reports, over the past decade Colorado’s population grew by 14.8 percent – double the U.S. rate of 7.4 percent – to a total of 5,773,714.
As expected, the increase netted the state an additional U.S. House of Representatives seat, to a total of eight.
The question is where the new seat will be located and how – not if – it will reshape existing districts.
This year the state’s congressional and state legislative districts will be drawn by the Colorado Independent Congressional and Legislative Redistricting Commissions, established by voter approval of Amendments Y and Z in 2018.
Over the years, Chaffee County has bounced between the Third and Fifth districts. The expansive Third, by far the state’s largest district, is for the most part made up of counties west of the Continental Divide and typically includes Pueblo and Grand Junction.
The Fifth has been dominated by Colorado Springs and El Paso County and includes a handful of other counties, for one, Chaffee.
If anything, this county has more in common geographically and demographically with counties of the Third District. They tend to be smaller and rural with economies largely dependent on tourism and ranching.
The preference here would be to be included in what has been traditionally the Third District, made up of Colorado’s Western Slope.
But how the eight districts will be carved this time is an open question. This is especially true since redistricting is to be done by a supposedly independent panel which is to consider common interests as much as possible in drawing districts.
Could Colorado see a totally different congressional district makeup? Possibly. Stay tuned.
— MJB