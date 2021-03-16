Colorado Livestock Association was joined by Colorado Dairy Farmers, Colorado Egg Producers, Colorado Pork Producers Council, Colorado Wool Growers Association and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union in a request for Governor Jared Polis to declare March 22, 2021 Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the state of Colorado.
This official declaration by the Governor is considered a step forward in setting the record straight concerning misinformation perpetuated about the livestock industry’s impact on the environment, human nutrition and animal welfare.
Colorado Livestock Proud Day reads:
Whereas farmers and ranchers raise livestock to provide nutritious, affordable protein for families across the state and throughout the nation, and animal proteins supply the body with essential nutrients, including sources of zinc, vitamins B12 and D and fatty acids; and
Whereas livestock graze lands that are not suitable for the production of crops and are able to convert solar energy in plants into protein dense meat products; and
Whereas agriculture producers take seriously the responsibility of protecting the land, water and air and we demonstrate this commitment through compliance with state and federal regulations; and
Whereas livestock producers are devoted to the animals in their care and have an obligation to provide responsible animal care using sound animal husbandry practices, based on practical experience and scientific research; and
Whereas agriculture serves as our state’s economic backbone, generating more than $40 billion in economic activity annually and supporting more than 170,000 jobs. Livestock production contributes over $4.6 billion to Colorado’s economy; and
Whereas the livestock industry is an essential part of Colorado’s past, present and future and is the cornerstone of the foundation of our state,
Therefore I, Jared Polis Governor of the State of Colorado, do hereby proclaim March 22, 2021 as Colorado Livestock Proud Day in the State of Colorado.
In celebration of this declaration, I offer a couple of my favorite beef recipes. The first also celebrates Paul’s and my Irish heritage and is timely with St. Patrick’s Day festivities tomorrow. The Irish love their main-course pies and this Beef and Stout Pie always reminds me of Irish pubs and their friendly inhabitants.
Beef and Stout Pie
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 pounds boneless chuck steak or eye of round steak, cut into 1-inch pieces
5 to 6 tablespoons vegetable oil
1¼ cup beef stock
1 onion, coarsely chopped
8 ounces mushrooms, stems discarded, and caps quartered
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried parsley
½ teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning
1 cup Guinness stout
16 ounces puff pastry
1 egg yolk, lightly beaten
Prep:
Combine flour, salt and pepper in a bowl. Toss in the beef until evenly coated. Heat 3 or 4 tablespoons of oil in a cast iron skillet over medium high heat.
Cook the beef in batches and transfer to another large pan. Deglaze the skillet with ¼ cup of stock and add the liquid to the pan with the meat.
Heat another 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet and cook the onions and mushrooms for 6 to 7 minutes, or until soft.
Add to the pan with the tomato paste, thyme, parsley, stout and remaining stock. Heat the pan to a boil over medium-high heat, then turn down the heat and simmer with the lid askew for 1½ hours. Check the seasoning and adjust if necessary.
Drain the meat in a strainer over a bowl, reserving the liquid. Let cool. Preheat oven to 425 degrees and place baking sheet in oven to heat. Divide the meat between four 1¾ cup ovenproof bowls. Pour enough liquid to almost cover the filling. Dampen the rims of the bowls.
Cut the pastry into quarters, rolling out each piece to 1-inch bigger than the bowls. From each quarter, cut a ½-inch strip and press along the dampened rim.
Brush with egg and then drape the pastry quarter on top, covering the strip. Trim and crimp the edges with a fork. Make three slashes in the middle of the dough. Brush on the remaining egg yolk.
Place pies on the preheated baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Reduce heat to 400 degrees and bake for an additional 5 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
Beef Bourguignon is a French dish made popular in this country by Julia Childs. It is a little work, but the payoff is well worth the time and effort.
Beef Bourguignon
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
8 ounces bacon, diced
Salt and pepper
16 ounces carrots, sliced diagonally into 1-inch chunks
2 yellow onions, sliced
2 teaspoons chopped garlic, about 2 cloves
½ cup cognac
1 750ml bottle of dry red wine, Pinot Noir is great
2 cups beef broth
1 tablespoon tomato paste
½ teaspoon dried thyme
4 tablespoons butter, room temperature, divided
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
16 ounces frozen pearl onions
16 ounces mushrooms, stems discarded, and caps thickly sliced
Fresh parsley, chopped, if desired
Sour dough or country bread toasted and rubbed with a garlic clove
Prep:
Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat and cook bacon for 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel covered plate.
Dry the beef cubes with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper. In single layer batches, sear the beef in hot oil for 3 to 5 minutes, browning on all sides. Removed cooked meat to plate with bacon and continue searing until all the beef is cooked.
Add the carrots, onions, 1 tablespoon salt and 2 teaspoons black pepper to the fat in the pan and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until the onions are brown.
Add the garlic and cook another minute.
Add the cognac and light with a match to burn off the alcohol. You will not want to be staring into the pan doing this. The first time I think I singed my eyebrows.
Put the beef and bacon into the pot with their juices. Add the bottle of the wine plus enough beef broth to almost cover the meat. Add the tomato paste and thyme.
Bring to a simmer. Cover with lid and place the Dutch oven in the oven for 1 hour 15 minutes, or until meat and veggies are tender when pierced with a fork.
Combine 2 tablespoons of butter and flour with a fork. Add to the stew, along with the frozen onions. Brown mushrooms in 2 tablespoons of butter, cooking for 10 minutes or until lightly brown. Add to stew and bring the pot to a boil on the stove top. Lower heat and simmer 15 minutes. Toast the bread.
Spoon the stew over the bread and sprinkle with parsley.