by Anna Lea Martellaro
I would like to express my gratitude first to Merle Baranczyk and Brian McCabe for not just an article on the 1971 2A State Football Championship team but front page and a four-page write-up that was such an uplifting start to a great weekend.
Thank you so much, Brian, for such outstanding writing about an extraordinary team.
We had a cool morning Friday, which delayed our play of golf; however, the weather turned warm and the fun we all had together was great. Thank you, Dow Stewart, Mike Springs and the golf board, for our time on the course. We then had an amazing lunch at The Gallery restaurant, and I would like to thank Shannon Clinton for preparing that lunch and also helping with the breakfast Saturday morning that the ’71 team got to have with the current Salida High School players.
Our lunch was a time of the Glory Days where we had a slideshow put together by Jacob Hergert (coach Hergert’s grandson), and at the end of the that he had coach Hergert speaking from a recorded message of how proud he was of them and that he loved them very much. Tearjerker of a moment, as they hadn’t heard their beloved coach’s voice in years.
Coach Breunich was here and as always in his great way told stories of his coaching with Hergert and all the laughs they had at each other’s expense. There were moments these men looked into each other’s eyes, embraced one another and with the biggest smiles told the “remember when we did this” stories back and forth.
For some who had family with them, their families expressed to me that this was the happiest they had seen them, and also these guys all seemed to have a pep in their step. This 50-year anniversary brought us men from Texas, northern and southern Colorado and Cañon City.
Our committee consisted of myself, Marc Martellaro (coach Hergert’s son-in-law), Gus Argys #63, Mike Argys #65, Mike Nance #21, Babes Marchase #17 and Cherith Marchase, who reached out to the community and got donations.
I want to thank Jeff Post of First Colorado Land Office, Wade Harris of Pueblo Bank and Trust, Dennis Weber at High Country Bank, Cameron Larson of Collegiate Peaks Bank, Michael Luchetta of Masterson & Luchetta LLP, Kelly Holland of Cellar Wine and Liquor, Kirby O’Connor of LaGree’s Grocery, Shannon Clinton of The Gallery Bar & Grill, Babes and Cherith Marchase, Marc Martellaro and the staff of The Mountain Mail for their donations.
Also SHS Athletic Director Marko Hahn and SHS Facilities Coordinator Cassie Luttrell.
Without all of you we could not have put this celebration together.
On Saturday afternoon these men took the Spartan field one last time as one of the greatest football teams in Salida and Colorado history. We lined them up for the coin toss and then dedicated the half to them, where they remembered, celebrated and were handed their trophy one last time.
I have posted many photos to my Facebook and also Salida-where-are they-now.
Thanks to all who came to see this team on Saturday. We had a lot of alumni who came to see their heroes of yesteryear. I am very proud and thankful that I got to be a part of this, as this team has a special connection to me and without this championship I would not be here.
Special thanks to the champions who came and made this weekend so special
Babes Marchase #11, Mike Nance #21, Dave Reekers #33, Larry Medina #44, Steve Davis #62, Gus Argys #63, Mike Argys #65, Ken Teter #70, Gordon Gardunio #72, George Osborne #75, Rich Young #84, Jim Passarelli #85, Dick Jay #87, coaches Tom Breunich and Jim Gentile.
Anna Lea (Hergert) Martellaro is a native Salidan and describes herself as the product of the 1971 Championship game.