In these coldest months of the year, many of us open our hearts further to those in need. While most of us enjoy the comfort of a warm home and family through the holiday season, some people are quite alone and without shelter. And for some unsheltered individuals, their pet is the only family they have.

No single organization can address the varied needs of a whole community. That is why Ark-Valley Humane Society is committed to building strong partnerships with other local organizations whose missions intersect with ours and who similarly value the human-animal bond. It is through these partnerships that we hope we can reach the most vulnerable members of our community, including their pets.