Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

We took a table against the wall, close enough to feel the heat from the roar and crackle of the fire in the hearth nearby. Gradually, the chill of the night outside began to leach from my bones. 

As my eyes adjusted to the low lighting, I took in scuffed wood floors, a pitched roof with open ceiling, heavy wood beams and the relics of bygone hunts adorning the walls. 