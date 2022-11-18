We took a table against the wall, close enough to feel the heat from the roar and crackle of the fire in the hearth nearby. Gradually, the chill of the night outside began to leach from my bones.
As my eyes adjusted to the low lighting, I took in scuffed wood floors, a pitched roof with open ceiling, heavy wood beams and the relics of bygone hunts adorning the walls.
Of the 20 or so tables in the annex off the bar, only two others were occupied, one by a couple dressed in hunting camo, the other by locals, judging by the way they were in earnest conversation with the server.
After a few minutes the server came our way and slid a couple of menus across the table.
“You boys need something to drink?”
I thought about a whiskey, but went for one of the local brews written on a whiteboard nearby, while Cave ordered a virgin Marg.
The menu held little surprise, nothing that required more than a hot plate and a deep fryer to prepare. Then again, little satisfies the pit of an empty stomach after a long, cold day on the road than a cheeseburger and a side of fries. Small-town eateries are an experience more cultural than culinary.
I turned in my chair and leaned back against the wall, legs stretched into the aisle to alleviate the tightness accrued after a day behind the wheel. We’d driven hours under brooding skies on deserted, arrow-straight roads through countryside stubbled with sagebrush away to the horizon.
We’d followed the meanderings of rivers winding through valleys resplendent in the lingering colors of fall and over twisting mountain passes, their summits shrouded in dark cloud and their hairpin turns slick and icy with the season’s first snowfall.
One’s mind tends to wander while staring at the miles through a windshield, and long companionable silences were interspersed with bursts of conversation as recollections, anecdotes and their associated belly laughs bubbled to the surface of consciousness.
Experiencing the small towns along the way – dim bars and greasy-spoon joints, main streets with mercantiles and boardwalks, horse trailers and pickup trucks plastered with grime denoting lives spent traveling dirt and gravel rather than blacktop – are chief among the lasting impressions of an angling road trip, each town part of the backbone of Western life as much as the surrounding mountain ranges anchor the landscape.
The food when it arrived hit the spot. I asked for silverware and the server returned with a second beer in its stead, a miscommunication I dealt with stoically.
We paid the bill and briskly walked the three blocks along main street to the town’s only motel, hands deep in pockets and necks hunkered into collars against a light snow that swirled in the glow of a street lamp.
A livestock hauler rumbled past, taillights receding into the night, heading for the same mountain pass we’d traveled over earlier in the day. While the driver had likely driven the pass dozens of times before, I nevertheless wished whomever behind the wheel a silent thought of godspeed, not envying them the road ahead.
Thankfully, my sole concern centered on whether the river that flowed past the edge of town would be fishable tomorrow, or whether we’d pull out the map and decide where to move on to next.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.