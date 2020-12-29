Each year at this time for the past two decades plus, we’ve used this space at years’ end to review the previous 12 months in terms of what happened that will make a difference in the future.
In 2020, COVID-19 dominated the news locally, across the state, nation and world.
In late March and early April, state rules relating to the virus forced closures of ski areas including Monarch Mountain; closed restaurants to indoor dining; and shut down gyms and bars. Schools canceled in-person classes; winter basketball tournaments and spring high school sports were abruptly eliminated.
April saw a resident and staff outbreak at Columbine Manor with 50-plus cases and some 15 deaths related to the virus then in summer an outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Through summer and fall, hundreds of community events across the state, including FIBArk, Independence Day and the county fair, were cancelled because of the virus; most local school sports were rescheduled for spring 2021; schools opened to in-person classes only to close because of the virus.
While slowing through summer, case numbers picked up in October, rose in November to peak in early December at 90-plus for the month’s first week, with a downward trend the past three weeks.
Will the world return to a semblance of normalcy as virus vaccinations take hold?
In the midst of the coronavirus, other happenings in the county will make a difference in future years. Here are some of them:
• In January, the Chaffee County Boys & Girls Club announced the purchase of the former Exerflex Building to become the organization’s permanent Salida home.
• Using the county’s Common Ground funding, officials announced that the Methodist Front, a wildfire mitigation effort, will clean up over several years the National Forest south of the South Arkansas from Salida to Poncha Springs and on up Poncha Pass. The work is aimed at reducing wildfire dangers following the 2019 Decker Fire.
• A $1.5 million project to harvest beetle-killed trees on 370 acres from Garfield through Monarch Park to Monarch Crest will reduce fuel loading, helping to mitigate potential wildfire harm in an area where a fire could impact private and public water supplies, buildings, transportation and power transmission lines.
• Home prices continued their upward price spiral hitting an average of $505,000 in November, leaving most workers literally out in the cold when it comes to being able to afford to buy a home. The trend is expected to continue for the future.
• Palace Hotel owners announced that the facility at the corner of Sackett and F will convert to condos, ending decades of service to travelers.
• Officials of Don’t Go Nuts announced the closure of the local facility making nut-free energy bars, with manufacturing moving to a foreign country. The facility opened to local fanfare on Oak Street in the midst of the 2008-10 recession with some 30 jobs.
• In July, the Salida Regional Library opened its new 2,500-square foot addition, bringing total square-footage to 6,500. The addition to the library, which dates to 1907, provides space dedicated to kids programs, a children’s computer room, four community program rooms, basement storage, ADA-compliant restrooms and new parking spaces.
• Work started on new facilities at Centennial Park on U.S. 50, including an ice rink and greatly expanded skate park. The skate park is expected to be completed by spring. Tennis courts were moved from the hot springs pool’s west side and constructed on the building’s east side.
• The “ghost town” of St. Elmo received a telecommunications grant which will provide funding for fast internet service connections.
• The Suzanne Morphew case, still unsolved, captured worldwide attention after the Maysville woman disappeared on Mothers Day.
– MJB