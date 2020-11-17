I received the new health department guidelines Friday, and by now I am sure most of you have seen them.
Luckily for the two Chaffee County libraries (northern and southern), we have been in close contact with the health department, discussing next steps if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, what we can and cannot offer and making sure we are able to continue offering services in some way, shape, or form.
As some changes may have to occur during this time, please be sure to check our website www.salidalibrary.org, follow us on Facebook or Instagram, to see up to date information on the guidelines, hours, and programs’ status.
We don’t anticipate needing to make any major changes at least in the next week or so, but, we need the community to remember that COVID-19 can affect our staff, just like any business; if there are school closings, or school quarantines, community contact quarantines, or a multitude of other scenarios, our staffing numbers can be affected and modifications may have to be made.
Some cool things happening at the library are:
• We have a new phone charging station for patrons to use.
It allows people to safely and securely charge their devices if they do not have access to a charging cord or charger at the time.
Each device is held in a locked compartment, using a code the patron’s choosing.
The charging station also lets us display library information on the electronic screen, allowing patrons to know what is happening in the library, our upcoming events, etc.
We are still learning how to use the electronic screen to its best ability – a work in progress.
• Something the library has been trying to promote since August is community service projects.
We have had a park clean-up day, a food drive and this month we will be donating any paid overdue fines (not fines on damaged materials) we process for the month of November to a local charity that offers food to families in need.
We continue to move forward and are working on plans for our program offerings from January through May.
We look to bring back some favorites, like “Nailed It” adult craft night, writer’s club, book club, kids take and make crafts, trivia for all age groups, and more.
A special thanks to some of our volunteers who help with our programs as well as some community members who have donated time and/or resources to the library: Cora Pasztor, Susan Allen, Faye Golson, Jim Black and Shelby Cox for artwork and art installation;
Scott Shandel, Ovierre Industries for some amazing kids room signs, to the Wikoff family for multitudes of help during the expansion project, and Steve Chapman for a wonderful Salida tour for our staff.
We truly appreciate all our community does to support us. We look forward to continuing to serve you.
Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is director of the Salida Regional Library District.